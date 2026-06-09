FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy

'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Peddi controversy

'Our Mikey was brutally murdered': Manjari Fadnnis breaks down in emotional video, demands justice for beloved dog

'Our Mikey was brutally murdered': Manjari Fadnnis breaks down, demands justice

Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes, raising fears of wider war

Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute? Here’s what we know

Israel reportedly cancelled a major planned strike on Iran after US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute? Here’s what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A major Israeli military operation against Iran was reportedly called off at the last minute after US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation in the region. According to reports, Israeli fighter jets were already being prepared for takeoff when Netanyahu agreed to halt the planned strike following a phone conversation with Trump.

The development came after a fresh round of hostilities between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah threatened to reignite a broader regional conflict. Sources familiar with the discussions said Trump pushed for restraint, arguing that additional military action could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

Renewed fighting raises regional tensions

The latest tensions began after Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. Iran later responded by firing missiles toward northern Israel, while Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen also launched attacks. Israel subsequently carried out strikes on targets inside Iran.

As the exchange intensified, Trump reportedly warned Netanyahu that further escalation could leave Israel increasingly isolated. The two leaders held several conversations over Sunday and Monday, with the US president advocating for diplomacy while Netanyahu argued for a firm military response.

Netanyahu signals pause, not an end

In a brief televised address, Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions but announced that military operations against Iran would stop for the time being.

He stated that Israel had targeted both military and economic sites in Iran after coming under attack. However, he stressed that the pause should not be viewed as a sign of weakness. Netanyahu warned that any future attacks from Iran or Hezbollah would be met with a strong response.

The Israeli leader also emphasised that Israel would continue to make its own security decisions and reserved the right to act whenever necessary to protect its citizens.

Different political priorities

The reported disagreement highlights growing differences between Trump and Netanyahu on how to handle the conflict. While Trump is focused on securing a diplomatic agreement with Tehran and preventing a wider war, Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure ahead of upcoming elections and continues to advocate a tougher stance against Iran.

Despite the temporary halt in military action, analysts say the situation remains fragile, with the risk of renewed confrontation still looming across the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy
'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Peddi controversy
Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute? Here’s what we know
Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute?
'Our Mikey was brutally murdered': Manjari Fadnnis breaks down in emotional video, demands justice for beloved dog
'Our Mikey was brutally murdered': Manjari Fadnnis breaks down, demands justice
Gold, silver prices today, June 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump makes history at NBA Finals: First sitting President at MSG; booed inside, 'Trump must go' protests outside
Trump Attends NBA Finals Game 3 Knicks vs Spurs : US President booed inside MSG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement