Did Donald Trump stop Israel’s planned strike on Iran at the last minute? Here’s what we know

Israel reportedly cancelled a major planned strike on Iran after US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation.

A major Israeli military operation against Iran was reportedly called off at the last minute after US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation in the region. According to reports, Israeli fighter jets were already being prepared for takeoff when Netanyahu agreed to halt the planned strike following a phone conversation with Trump.

The development came after a fresh round of hostilities between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah threatened to reignite a broader regional conflict. Sources familiar with the discussions said Trump pushed for restraint, arguing that additional military action could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

Renewed fighting raises regional tensions

The latest tensions began after Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israel, prompting Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. Iran later responded by firing missiles toward northern Israel, while Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen also launched attacks. Israel subsequently carried out strikes on targets inside Iran.

As the exchange intensified, Trump reportedly warned Netanyahu that further escalation could leave Israel increasingly isolated. The two leaders held several conversations over Sunday and Monday, with the US president advocating for diplomacy while Netanyahu argued for a firm military response.

Netanyahu signals pause, not an end

In a brief televised address, Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions but announced that military operations against Iran would stop for the time being.

He stated that Israel had targeted both military and economic sites in Iran after coming under attack. However, he stressed that the pause should not be viewed as a sign of weakness. Netanyahu warned that any future attacks from Iran or Hezbollah would be met with a strong response.

The Israeli leader also emphasised that Israel would continue to make its own security decisions and reserved the right to act whenever necessary to protect its citizens.

Different political priorities

The reported disagreement highlights growing differences between Trump and Netanyahu on how to handle the conflict. While Trump is focused on securing a diplomatic agreement with Tehran and preventing a wider war, Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure ahead of upcoming elections and continues to advocate a tougher stance against Iran.

Despite the temporary halt in military action, analysts say the situation remains fragile, with the risk of renewed confrontation still looming across the region.