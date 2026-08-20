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Did US military create secret route through Hormuz? Report claims 10 million barrels of oil pass daily

Around 10 million barrels of oil per day, about half of the pre-war volume, are being shipped out of the strait into the global energy market through this low-profile corridor.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Did US military create secret route through Hormuz? Report claims 10 million barrels of oil pass daily
Representative Image (Photo/ANI)
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The US military has quietly created a shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz to carry millions of barrels of oil every day, Axios reported, quoting two US officials.

The operation has been running for several weeks and involves 15-20 tankers entering and leaving the strait each night via a southern route along Oman’s coast. Around 10 million barrels of oil per day, about half of the pre-war volume, are being shipped out of the strait into the global energy market through this low-profile corridor.

How is the US-led operation in Hormuz running?

The US-led operation extends beyond the escort of oil-laden tankers. The US military is additionally facilitating the transit of empty tankers from the Arabian Sea through the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf ports for oil loading, prior to their return transit through the strait.

According to Axios, the operation is overseen by a US task force headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in collaboration with regional Gulf partners.

The task force generates daily manifests: one documenting vessels departing the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Sea, and another documenting leased empty tankers transiting from the Arabian Sea through the strait to Gulf ports to procure further oil shipments.

Vessels are organized into scheduled inbound and outbound convoys transiting the southern channel under the direction of the US military. On a nightly basis, ships are allocated to one major outbound transit during a specified time slot and one major inbound transit during a separate slot. Transit through the southern channel is conducted pursuant to US military guidance. The US Air Force further provides fighter jet coverage to safeguard tankers against Iranian cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the past two weeks, 15-20 tankers have crossed the strait each night. Daily oil exports are averaging close to 10 million barrels. On some days, exports have reached 15-20 million barrels, according to Axios.

How did the US establish the oil shipping corridor?

The operation was likely made possible by a recent two-week US Central Command military campaign that degraded Iran's radar and maritime surveillance systems.

"There is a tremendous amount of oil coming out of the Strait of Hormuz," US President Donald Trump told Axios. He said the US is not negotiating with Iran at the moment. "They are wasting time. It's a waste of time to negotiate with them," Trump said. "The Iranians still have some fight left, but overall they are a shell of themselves," he added.

This comes after Trump announced what he described as the toughest economic action yet against Iran. He warned that any country, bank, or company helping Tehran financially or commercially could face harsh economic fallout. On Wednesday, in a Truth Social post, Trump said Iran “missed the chance” to make a deal and would now face “economic warfare and isolation like never before.”

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a principal flashpoint since hostilities between the US and Iran commenced on February 28. Maritime traffic through the strait has been repeatedly interrupted amid contradictory assertions regarding its operational status.

US President Donald Trump has even called the strategic strait US territory. It is one of the world’s key oil chokepoints, moving about 20% of global oil consumption and roughly 25% of oil traded internationally. Since the war with Iran started, transit through the Strait of Hormuz has faced repeated disruptions, with the US claiming the route is open while Iran insists it remains blocked.

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