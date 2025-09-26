Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US insults Pakistan? PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir, made to wait for 30 minutes before meeting Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had to wait for 30 minutes at the White House before they could meet President Donald Trump.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Donald Trump with Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir.
In what may be called an insult or a cold treatment, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir were made to wait for almost half an hour before they could meet US President Donald Trump. Worse, he told reporters he did not know where the Pakistanis were. When reporters asked him about the meeting, he said, “They may be in this right now, I don’t know because we are late.” He added, “They may be somewhere in the beautiful Oval office.”

The Pakistan prime minister along with the chief of army staff reached at the White House around 4.52 pm Thursday. They were greeted by senior administration officials. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was busy signing many executive orders and was speaking to reporters when Sharif and Munir arrived at the White House. According to the White House pool, the Pakistani PM's motorcade left the White House around 6.18 pm. 


As reported by ANI, the two Pakistani leaders had to wait for nearly half an hour to meet Donald Trump. The White House press pool pictures also showed Munir and Sharif waiting at the White House as the US President completed his engagements.

US humiliates Pakistan

Though Trump praised the Pakistan Army chief, calling him a "great guy", he had rubbed the South Asian country the wrong side earlier on many occasions. Once he bluntly said, "We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting...It is time for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to civilisation, order, and to peace." 

Pakistan-US bonhomie

However, Pakistan has recently moved closer to the US. Analysts believe, Washington needs Islamabad as it is once again interested in Afghanistan. Trump wants to take control of the Afghanistan's Bagram airport, which is at the distance of one hour's flight from China. Washington wants to keep its troops and weapons at Bagram so that it could use them quickly whenever the situation demands so in China. Secondly, Donald Trump has set his eyes on the deposit of the rare earth minerals in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions of Pakistan. These metals are required in the automobile, drones, aircraft, semiconductor, missiles and aircraft sectors. However, it may be little bit more difficult situation for the Pakistan prime minister and the army chief to accept the cold treatment that have been meted out at the White House. 

