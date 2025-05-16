The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of about one million Armenian Christians by the Ottoman Empire living in Turkey between spring 2015 and the autumn of 2016. About 1.5 million Armenian Christians were living in the country those days.

At a time when Turkey and Azerbaijan openly joined hands with Islamabad to support terrorism after India had targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, the Ankara-Isamabad nexus was exposed. With it stands exposed the fact that Pakistan is the only member state of the United Nations that does not recognize Armenia. It also does not recognize the fact that more than one million Christians were killed by Turkey in Armenia in what may be called the first holocaust of the 20th century.

What is the Armenia Genocide?

According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia, the Ottoman government of the Committee of Union and Progress, or the Young Turks, wanted to solidify the dominance of Muslims in the region of Anatolia. They carried out the genocide with the help of the auxiliary troops and the civilians, who hated the Christians. It has roots in the First World War, as the Ottoman Empire feared that the Armenians might join the enemy troops because they wanted an end to the Empire. The Ottoman Empire wanted to deport these people in a big numbers.

Deportation of Armenian Christians

If the Holocaust Encyclopedia is to be believed, the government ordered en masse deportation of Armenian Christians from across the country, irrespective of the distance from the combat zones. A large number of people were killed because of starvation, dehydration, exposure, and disease. They died in the deserts of the southern Empire, comprising the present-day northern and eastern Syria, northern Saudi Arabia, and Iraq.

US Ambassador to Constantinople Henry Morgenthau Sr. tried to evoke sympathy for Armenians. Ultimately, a huge wave of sympathy and philanthropic attempts was generated across the US. It was joined by President Woodrow Wilson, Hollywood celebrities, and thousands of U.S. citizens. An amount of $110 million was collected for the welfare of the Armenians.

Pakistan does not recognise Armenia

Turkey never accepted the genocide, it said that those people were killed in the war. It never admitted the role of the Ottoman Empire. Pakistan follows in the footsteps of Turkey and rejects genocide. The genocide is the main reason for enmity between Armenia and Turkey in the present day. This is also the region where Pakistan does not recognize the state of Armenia. Naturally, Yerevan is looking towards India for help.