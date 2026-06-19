Did top US scientist Anthony Fauci fund China's Wuhan lab that sparked Covid-19 pandemic? Here's what we know

Former US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard has accused Dr Anthony Fauci of funding coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology and influencing COVID-19 origin assessments.

Former US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has made serious allegations against Dr Anthony Fauci, claiming he was involved in funding coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and later influenced efforts to downplay the possibility that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory.

On her final day as DNI, Gabbard released what her office described as previously undisclosed documents. According to the statement, the records shed new light on US government funding linked to coronavirus research conducted at the Wuhan lab, which has been at the centre of the long-running debate over the origins of the pandemic.

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

Claims of funding gain-of-function research

Gabbard's office alleged that Fauci oversaw the allocation of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds toward gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The statement argued that the research was potentially risky and claimed that efforts were made to minimise public scrutiny of the work after the pandemic began. The Wuhan laboratory has frequently been cited by supporters of the lab-leak theory, although no definitive conclusion has been reached regarding COVID-19's origin.

Allegations of influencing intelligence assessments

According to Gabbard's office, Fauci worked closely with intelligence officials and a group of selected scientific experts to shape assessments regarding the source of the virus.

The documents reportedly suggest that scientific opinions funded through Fauci's agency played a significant role in influencing intelligence conclusions that favoured a natural origin theory. The statement claims alternative viewpoints, particularly those supporting a possible laboratory accident, received less attention.

Accusations of misleading Congress

One of the most significant allegations centres on Fauci's congressional testimony in June 2024.

During the hearing, lawmakers questioned him about whether he had communicated with U.S. intelligence agencies regarding viral research before, during, or after the pandemic. Gabbard's office contends that Fauci denied involvement despite evidence indicating he had participated in discussions related to the matter.

The statement alleges that his testimony was misleading and calls for further scrutiny of his role during the pandemic.

Claims of pressure on dissenting analysts

The documents also reference testimony from whistleblowers who reportedly claimed that intelligence analysts expressing views contrary to the prevailing narrative faced professional setbacks.

According to Gabbard's office, analysts who challenged conclusions supporting a natural origin theory were marginalised or discouraged from pursuing alternative lines of inquiry. The statement argues that this created an environment where dissenting opinions were less likely to be heard.

Gabbard calls for accountability

Speaking about the release, Gabbard said the American public deserves transparency regarding the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

She accused senior officials of concealing information, manipulating intelligence assessments, and limiting access to critical facts. Gabbard argued that greater accountability is needed to restore public trust in government institutions.

Fauci has rejected similar allegations

Dr. Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for nearly four decades before retiring in 2022, has consistently denied accusations that he attempted to hide information about COVID-19's origins or misled lawmakers.

The debate over whether the virus emerged through natural transmission or a laboratory-related incident remains unresolved, with intelligence agencies and scientific experts continuing to hold differing assessments.

Debate over COVID origins continues

The release of these documents is likely to reignite discussions about the origins of COVID-19 and the actions taken by government officials during the pandemic.

While Gabbard's allegations have drawn significant attention, the broader debate remains complex, and questions surrounding the source of the virus continue to be the subject of scientific and political scrutiny worldwide.