Did PM Modi stop Russian President Putin from attacking Ukraine with nuclear bomb? Here's what Polish minister has said

Poland's Deputy FM Wladyslaw Bartoszewski praised PM Modi, saying Putin takes his views seriously and Modi helped prevent nuclear escalation in late 2022. He said India's non-aligned ties with Russia make its peace role crucial and noted oil differences have eased.

Poland has praised India's role in preventing the Russia-Ukraine war from escalating further, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the few world leaders whose views are taken seriously by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said India's long-standing relationship with Russia gives it a unique position to push for peace.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Secretary of State of the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship… pic.twitter.com/R38wQurE9u — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

'Putin pays attention to what Modi says'

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him," Bartoszewski said.

He said that at a time when most Western nations have cut off direct communication with Moscow, PM Modi is among the handful of leaders who can still influence the Russian President.

"Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict," he said.

Bartoszewski also claimed that PM Modi had played a role in late 2022 in persuading Russia against using tactical nuclear weapons during the war.

He added that appeals for restraint carry more weight when they come from countries not seen as hostile by Russia, mentioning India and China as key voices.

"Everybody is against escalation, not only India with Prime Minister Modi but also China's Xi Jinping. It's important, especially when it comes from countries that are not seen as hostile to Russia. India's role here is crucial," he said.

Oil row with India now eased: Poland

The Polish minister said differences between Poland and India over New Delhi's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil have now eased.

He admitted that Warsaw had earlier criticised India, arguing that oil purchases indirectly fuelled Russia's war economy. But he said Poland also understood the economic rationale behind it.

"I think we were critical about India buying Russian oil. We understood the economic reason for that because it was at a heavy discount, about 40 per cent less than the market price. We understood that, but it was fuelling the Russian war economy. So we had a different view on that," he said.

Putin's recent praise for PM Modi

Bartoszewski's remarks come weeks after President Putin himself praised India's independent foreign policy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin had said pressuring India over its ties with Russia would be futile."

Everyone has understood that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India, which has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations. It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from," Putin said