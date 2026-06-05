Did Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thank Donald Trump for India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor? Here's what he said

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Donald Trump for his alleged role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire of May 2025, calling him a 'man of peace' and expressing gratitude for preventing escalation.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again credited US President Donald Trump for helping bring an end to the military standoff between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Speaking at an event hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Sharif described Trump's involvement as instrumental in preventing a wider conflict in South Asia.

According to Sharif, Trump's intervention came at a critical moment and helped secure a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. He said Pakistan would remain thankful for what he called a decisive effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Pakistani leader also referred to Trump as a 'man of peace' and praised the longstanding relationship between Islamabad and Washington, calling it a unique and enduring partnership.

Donald Trump Repeats Ceasefire Claims

Donald Trump has repeatedly maintained that his administration played a central role in ending the hostilities between India and Pakistan. He has often cited the ceasefire as one of several international conflicts in which he claims to have facilitated a peaceful resolution.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Trump said he had helped end eight conflicts and expressed hope that progress could also be made in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Pakistan has consistently supported Trump's assertion that Washington helped de-escalate tensions during the crisis. However, these claims continue to be rejected by India.

India's Position Remains Unchanged

New Delhi has firmly maintained that the ceasefire understanding was reached directly between India and Pakistan without the involvement of any third party. Indian officials have repeatedly stated that military communication channels between the two countries were responsible for ending the confrontation.

The tensions followed the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Indian authorities have also disputed Trump's earlier remarks linking the ceasefire to trade discussions or tariff-related negotiations. According to New Delhi, no such issues were raised during interactions with the United States at the time of the conflict.

With Pakistan continuing to acknowledge Trump's role and India standing by its own account of events, the question of how the ceasefire came about remains a point of diplomatic disagreement between the two countries.