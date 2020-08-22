Did Pakistan just admit that Dawood Ibrahim is alive in Karachi?

In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted mobster since 1994 and prime accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings, lives in Karachi's White house. Pakistan had until now spent years denying that it shelters the D-Company chief, with a reward of $25 million over his head and wanted on charges of terrorism, murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, and various other cases.

Pakistan's admission came in a list of severe financial sanctions that the country imposed on 88 banned terrorist outfits and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed Ahmad of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Mohammad Masood Azhar of the JeM, Dawood Ibrahim, and others.

The list, according to Pakistani authorities, mentions Dawood Ibrahim's address as "White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton" in Karachi, Pakistan. It also lists several other properties for the mobster and drug dealer, including one "House Nu 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi" and "Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi".

The Pakistan government has also ordered the seizure of all properties and freezing of all bank accounts of global terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, following new restrictions issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Islamabad issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits and the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and freezing of their bank accounts.

These terrorists have been barred from transferring money through financial institutions, purchasing of arms and travelling abroad, Pakistani media reported, adding that the notifications ratified a complete ban on all leaders and members of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hiding in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas.

Some of the individuals who have been named in the list of sanctions are -- Saeed, Azhar, Mullah Fazlullah (alias Mullah Radio), Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Muhammad Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Hakeem Murad (wanted by the Interpol), Noor Wali Mehsud, Fazal Raheem Shah of Uzbekistan Liberation Movement, Taliban leaders Jalaluddin Haqqani, Khalil Ahmad Haqqani, Yahya Haqqani, and Ibrahim and his associates.

Some of the terrorist organisations named in the list include -- the now defund TTP, the Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tariq Geedar group of TTP, Harkatul Mujahideen, Al Rasheed Trust, Al Akhtar Trust, Tanzim Jaish-al Mohajireen Ansar, Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tanzim Khutba Imam Bukhari, Rabita Trust Lahore, Revival of Islamic Heritage Society of Pakistan, Al-Haramain Foundation Islamabad, Harkat Jihad Al Islami, Islami Jihad Group, Uzbekistan Islami Tehreek, Daesh of Iraq, Emirates of Tanzim Qafqaz working against Russia, and Abdul Haq of Uyghurs of Islamic Freedom Movement of China.

Dawood Ibrahim has been designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States with a reward of US $25 million on his head for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings. In 2011, he was named number three on "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" by the FBI. His crime syndicate spreads across Asia, Europe and Africa, with over 40% of its earnings coming from India.