Was radical Islamic outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh hand in glove with Pakistan in the failed conspiracy?

According to India Today, the conspiracy was exposed and Lieutenant General Faizur Rahman, a Quarter Master General (QMG), was placed under surveillance.

This Bangladeshi military official has close links to Pakistan. He is also openly sympathetic to the Islamist outfit, which wants the country to be governed by Islamic law or Sharia.

However, Bangladesh Army chief General Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman came to know about the conspiracy and ordered an inquiry into the plot.

Lt General Faizur Rahman called a meeting of key divisional commanders (GOCs) in the first week of March to garner their support so that the coup could be staged and the incumbent Army chief could be ousted.

However, the Army Chief's secretariat and the officers close to him got a whip of the plot and warned the army officers that stern action would be taken against them if they attended the meeting.

Earlier in January and February, Lt General Faizur Rahman met many Pakistani diplomats and leaders of Jamaat.

Bangladesh Army chief warns politicians

Earlier in February, the Bangladesh Army chief slammed political parties and politicians and warned that the unity and integrity of the country were at stake because the leaders were fighting among themselves.

He said, "There is an urgent need for national unity and institutional discipline."

Admitting that there was a serious problem in Bangladesh with a rapidly worsening law and order situation, he put the blame on the political turmoil that led to the sociopolitical crisis.

Acknowledging the anarchy in the country, Waker-uz-Zaman said that the police force was demoralised and officers of all ranks were afraid as their peers were either facing judicial cases or were jailed.

Pakistan-Bangladesh bonhomie

Earlier, analysts were shocked at the growing bonhomie between Pakistan and Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024.

Islamabad and Dhaka resumed direct trade for the first time since the 1971 war in which Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan.

Bangladesh signed a deal with Pakistan to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice through the state-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

Chief Adviser to Bangladesh interim government, Muhammad Yunus met Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the UN on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting.

The two countries also agreed to boost defence cooperation.