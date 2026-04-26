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Did journalists allegedly steal wine bottles amid gunfire panic at White House dinner? Viral clip sparks row

A video from the coveted White House Correspondents' Dinner is doing the rounds on the internet, showing journalists allegedly picking up wine and champagne bottles while evacuating after gunfire.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Did journalists allegedly steal wine bottles amid gunfire panic at White House dinner? Viral clip sparks row
A gunman opened fire during a high-profile White House dinner in DC.
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A video from the White House Correspondents' Dinner is trending high on social media wherein journalists are allegedly seen picking up wine and champagne bottles while security personnel were busy in the evacuation process after a gunfire incident. On Saturday night, the annual high-profile event was held in Washington DC which was attended by the US President Donald Trump, senior government officials, journalists, media executives, and several celebrities and public figures. This event is held to celebrate press freedom, award journalistic excellence, and build networking between media and political circles.

Everything was fine until loud gunshots were heard, which echoed through the ballroom. While the President and First Lady were safely evacuated by security personnel, panic quickly spread among guests, with journalists and attendees rushing toward exits. Amid this chaos, a video from the event is doing the rounds on the internet wherein some individuals are seen picking up expensive wine and champagne bottles, sarking criticism on social media.

Take a look

Netizens reactions

 

Soon after several videos of such alleged theft went viral on social media, netizens were quick enough to share their views on it. One user wrote, ''To those White House Correspondents who grabbed bottles of wine and champagne right after the dinner with President Trump was interrupted by gunfire — totally classless. Come to Italy, we’ll always offer you a proper glass of good wine! Scavengers.''

 

''Some Disaster Mein Avsar Moments After the shooting at Trump's dinner party, some press people were seen stealing wine bottles,'' wrote another.

 

Who was the shooter?

 

The shooter has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. He was alone and armed with multiple weapons. He is reportedly a well-educated person, with a background in mechanical engineering and a master's in computer science.

 

Some reports suggest that the shooter had even received a 'Teacher of the Month' award recently.

 

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