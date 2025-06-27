Another report claimed that their marriage took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in America under American law.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez kicked off their wedding on Thursday with a welcome dinner. The attendance of a slew of high-profile celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and former US President Barack Obama, made it a grand affair. Amid this, a Florida-based attorney has revealed that the couple had reportedly got married in the US weeks before their USD 10 million wedding bash in Venice. A report also added that they didn’t register for a wedding in Venice, and that no paperwork was filed under Italian law. Another report claimed that their marriage took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in America under American law.

“Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA or creates other issues, so yes, it’s likely they are already married,” the attorney told Page Six. Meanwhile, an insider said that Jeff Bezos and Lauren secretly tied the knot over a month ago. “The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law,” a source informed The Daily Mail.