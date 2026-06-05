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Did Israel secretly sent troops to Azerbaijan for ops in Iran war? Here's what we know

A report claims Israel operated covert military and intelligence networks in Azerbaijan and other neighbouring regions during its conflict with Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Did Israel secretly sent troops to Azerbaijan for ops in Iran war? Here's what we know
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A new report has claimed that Israel maintained a network of covert military and intelligence operations across several countries during its conflict with Iran, giving it strategic access to areas surrounding the Islamic Republic.

According to the report, one of the most significant operations was allegedly based in Azerbaijan, where Israeli personnel were positioned close to Iran's northern frontier. The locations reportedly enabled surveillance, intelligence gathering, and operational support during the conflict. Some sites were situated less than 100 kilometres from the Iranian city of Tabriz, which was targeted during Israeli military operations.

The network is said to have included special forces units, intelligence officers, and drone teams tasked with monitoring developments inside Iran and providing real-time information.

Azerbaijan denies hosting Israeli operations

Despite the claims, Azerbaijani authorities have firmly rejected suggestions that their territory was used for military activities against another country. Officials dismissed the allegations as baseless and reiterated that Azerbaijan does not permit its territory to be used for hostile actions against third nations.

The report nevertheless alleged that the Israeli presence in Azerbaijan expanded beyond its original role. What initially began as a contingency arrangement for rescue missions reportedly evolved into a broader intelligence and military support operation.

Regional network extended beyond Azerbaijan

The report also suggested that Israel maintained facilities and support points in several other locations across the region. These reportedly included sites in Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Somaliland, offering strategic coverage around Iran's northern, western, and southern approaches.

Somaliland was described as a potential transit point for long-range operations, while Iraq and the UAE were allegedly used for logistical support, intelligence coordination, and defensive deployments.

However, authorities in both Iraq and the UAE have previously denied claims regarding the presence of unauthorised Israeli military facilities on their soil.

Longstanding strategic partnership

The report further highlighted the close relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan, which has deepened over the years through energy cooperation, defence trade, and security collaboration.

Preparations for enhanced intelligence activities reportedly began months before the conflict escalated, including the installation of surveillance equipment near the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

The two countries share strong strategic ties, with Azerbaijan supplying a portion of Israel’s energy needs while purchasing advanced Israeli defence systems. Their cooperation has often drawn attention due to Azerbaijan's geographic proximity to Iran and its growing importance in regional security dynamics.

While the claims continue to attract international attention, several governments mentioned in the report have denied any involvement, leaving many aspects of the alleged operations subject to debate and further scrutiny.

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