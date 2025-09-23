Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World

WORLD

Did Israel deliberately interfere? Türkiye, Canada leaders face microphone failure at UN during Gaza, Palestine discussion, officials say…

At United Nations General Assembly in New York, world leaders gathered with an agenda to dicuss the war on Gaza and Palestine statehood. However, a technical glitch in the microphone interrupted high-profile speeches of many leaders.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Did Israel deliberately interfere? Türkiye, Canada leaders face microphone failure at UN during Gaza, Palestine discussion, officials say…




At United Nations General Assembly in New York, world leaders gathered with an agenda to dicuss the war on Gaza and Palestine statehood, denouncing Israel's attacks. However, a technical glitch in the microphone interrupted high-profile speeches of many leaders including, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Canada’s Prime minister Mark Carney, and Indonesia’s president Prabowo Subianto, causing chaos in the United Nations. This raised serious concerns, with speculations of any Israel's deliberate interference or sabotage to prevent world leaders to talk on Gaza issue. 

Indonesian president's microphone cut off

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was delivering his speech in the UNGA, where he was speaking on the Gaza and dicussd plans to send peacekeepers in Gaza, amid Israel's continuous strikes. However, his speech was was cut off in the middle, as his microphone went silent. His interpreter struggled to continue, however later his audio was quickly fixed. 

Turkish President's 'Voice is gone.'

In a similar incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the middle of his speech, where he was spaking upon the ongoing 'genocide' in Gaza by Israel's forces. He also called for the urgent recognition of Palestine statehood.  However, as his microphone suffered a glitch, his interpreter was not able to hear him and said: "Cannot hear the President, his voice is gone." His voice was also fixed quickly. 

Canadian PM Carney mic cut off just before Statehood declaration

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's microphone was abruptly cut off, just after he announced Canada's official recognition of the State of Palestine. "In this context, Canada recognises the state of Palestine," he declared. The delegates present there appluaded his speech, but then the sudden loss of audio created confusion in the UNGA. 

How did the UN technical staff reacted? 

UN technical staff clarified on the speculations of 'abrupt cuts in microphone audio' while discussions on Gaza  and Palestine. Staff said that it was due to equipment problems in the General Assembly hall. Officials calrified that there was "no indication" of deliberate interference.

Many member countried in UNGA including France, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg and Canada, have recognized Palestine statehood, stressing on the need of reviving a two-state solution, and with urgent need for genocide 'halt'.

ALSO READ: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'

ALSO READ: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG warning to UK, Canada, Australia on Palestine: 'I have a clear message to...'
