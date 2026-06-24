Did Iranian President invite PM Modi to attend Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral? Here's what we know

Iran has reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral ceremonies of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to sources reported by India Today. The funeral is scheduled to begin on July 4 and conclude with Khamenei’s burial on July 9 in Mashhad, the holy city in northeastern Iran where he was born.

Funeral ceremonies to span multiple cities

Iranian state media has reportedly announced that funeral rites will be held across several significant religious centres.

After the initial ceremonies, additional events are expected to take place in Qom on July 7. Qom is one of Iran’s most important religious cities and a major centre of Shia scholarship. The final burial ceremony is planned for Mashhad, which attracts millions of pilgrims each year due to the presence of the Imam Reza shrine.

Delay in burial due to exceptional circumstances

Under Islamic tradition, burials are generally conducted as soon as possible, often within 24 hours of death. However, exceptions can be made during extraordinary circumstances, including periods of conflict or national emergency.

Since Khamenei’s reported assassination in February, there has been considerable speculation regarding the timing of his funeral. Earlier reports suggested a burial could take place in late June before Iranian state media confirmed the July schedule.

Massive public turnout expected

Authorities are reportedly preparing for an enormous turnout during the funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad. Some estimates suggest that nearly 20 million people could participate in the events. If attendance reaches those levels, it could surpass the estimated turnout for the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

International leaders may attend

The funeral is expected to attract several foreign dignitaries. Reports indicate that Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, are likely to attend. The invitation extended to Prime Minister Modi highlights the significance of the event and Iran’s efforts to engage regional leaders during the period of national mourning.

Questions surrounding Iran’s leadership

According to the report, Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, assumed the position of Supreme Leader on March 8. However, claims regarding his health and whereabouts have remained the subject of widespread speculation. Several reports have cited statements from senior US officials alleging that Mojtaba Khamenei is in a coma. These claims have not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed them.