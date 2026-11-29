Washington Post reports Iran used Elon Musk's Starlink to command forces and launch drone attacks on US in March 2026. Pentagon denies CENTCOM report, Musk was fuming.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that Iran purportedly used Elon Musk's Starlink internet service, operated by SpaceX, to launch attacks on the United States in March 2026.

The report cites four sources familiar with the matter who say that Musk found out in March this year that Iran was using Starlink to assist with launching attacks on the United States. March was the peak of the conflict, just before the present status quo came into effect, when both sides were launching salvos of direct attacks against each other.

A source told WaPo that Iran's usage of Starlink first came to the Trump administration's knowledge when US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was briefed about it by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

How Iran used Starlink

The report said Iran was using Starlink to command-and-control forces and launch one-way drone attacks. As US forces targeted the Iranian army's traditional communication systems, they were using Starlink as an alternative, the sources said.

Pentagon, however, has denied the existence of the CENTCOM report in response to WaPo's queries. "We are not aware of the existence of a Central Command report to (Hegseth) pertaining to this subject," a Pentagon spokesperson cited by WaPo said.

The sources said that Musk was initially not aware that Iran was using Starlink. He was reportedly "fuming" after he was informed and formed a team to find out the details.

Musk unhappy with both sides

Separately, Musk's team also found that the US military was using Starshield, the military version of Starlink, to launch suicide drones. The billionaire was reportedly equally unhappy with both parties about using Starlink in the war.

Musk's team found violations on both sides, with Iran using commercial Starlink and the US military allegedly using Starshield for offensive drone operations.

Kuwait drone attack that killed six US servicemen in focus

The time period of Iran's Starlink usage mentioned in the report coincided with the drone attack on a US tactical operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait on March 1, 2026. It led to the death of six US Army Reserve service members. Over 20 were wounded.

Given a one-way drone was used in the attack and WaPo's sources claimed Iran was using Starlink to coordinate them at the time, WaPo asked Pentagon if Starlink was used in the March 1 attack in Kuwait. Pentagon declined to comment.

Musk on terms of service violation

Musk, meanwhile, had earlier addressed reports that US armed forces were using Starshield to launch suicide drones. He said it was a violation of the commercial terms by which the US Army uses Starshield at a discounted rate.

On March 1, the day of the Kuwait attack, Musk wrote in response to an X post: "It is a violation of commercial Starlink terms of service to use the terminal for weapon systems. This applies to all users and is shut down when discovered."