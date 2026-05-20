Did Iran place USD 58 million bounty on Donald Trump and Netanyahu? Here’s what Tehran’s ‘assassination bill’ means

Iranian lawmakers are considering a controversial bill offering rewards for targeting Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu amid rising tensions with the US and Israel.

Tensions between Iran, United States and Israel have escalated once again as Iranian lawmakers discuss a controversial proposal targeting key Western and Israeli leaders. The move comes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing another major conflict in the Middle East.

Iranian Parliament Discusses Controversial Proposal

According to reports from Iranian state media, members of Iran’s parliament are preparing legislation that would announce financial rewards worth USD 58 million for individuals involved in assassinating former US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and senior American military official Admiral Brad Cooper.

The proposed bill, reportedly titled 'Reciprocal Action by Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic,' was confirmed by Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s National Security Commission. Iranian leaders claim the proposal is linked to recent military strikes and the killing of senior Iranian figures during clashes earlier this year.

Another Iranian lawmaker, Mahmoud Nabavian, stated that parliament would soon debate rewards for anyone responsible for eliminating Trump and Netanyahu. Iranian officials have framed the proposal as an act of retaliation and national defence.

Warnings of Severe Military Response

Iranian authorities also warned that any future attacks against the country or its leadership would be met with a powerful response. Officials in Tehran have repeatedly accused the US and Israel of attempting to destabilise the Iranian government.

Reports suggest that pro-Iran groups have already raised millions of dollars through online campaigns encouraging attacks against American officials following strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.

Peace Negotiations Continue Despite Threats

Ironically, these developments are unfolding while indirect peace talks between Tehran and Washington continue through Pakistani mediation channels. Iran has reportedly submitted a revised 14-point proposal to the US, demanding the removal of sanctions, release of frozen assets, an end to naval restrictions, and recognition of Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

However, American officials remain sceptical about the proposal. A senior US official told media outlets that Iran’s latest offer showed little meaningful change from previous negotiations.

Meanwhile, Trump indicated that military action against Iran remains possible if diplomacy fails. Israeli leaders have also maintained that military options are still under consideration.

With both sides exchanging threats while negotiations continue, fears are growing across the Middle East that the fragile ceasefire could collapse at any moment.