Did Iran gain upper hand after recent US confrontation? Will it influence Donald Trump’s decision on Tehran's frozen funds?

Iran says its recent confrontation with the US marks a strategic turning point, strengthening its position in stalled nuclear talks.

A senior Iranian official has said Tehran believes it emerged stronger from its recent confrontation with the United States, describing the episode as a turning point that has reshaped the country's approach to future negotiations with Washington.

Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, argued that the conflict had strengthened Iran's standing and provided it with greater leverage in ongoing diplomatic discussions with the United States.

Nuclear talks remain at an impasse

Despite a fragile ceasefire reducing immediate tensions, negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain stalled. According to Rezaei, a breakthrough now depends on the release of Iranian funds frozen abroad.

Iran is reportedly seeking access to USD 24 billion in blocked assets as part of a phased agreement. Under the proposal, approximately half the amount would be released after an initial understanding is reached, with the remainder unlocked in a later stage.

Rezaei described the issue as a key test of Washington's commitment to rebuilding trust. He suggested that progress on the financial front could help revive broader discussions and pave the way for a more comprehensive agreement.

Warning over future military escalation

The Iranian official also cautioned that any future military confrontation could extend beyond previous theatres of conflict. While he stated that the likelihood of war remains low, he warned that renewed hostilities could involve a wider geographic area and additional strategic targets.

According to Rezaei, Iran possesses capabilities beyond its missile arsenal and would be prepared to respond if tensions escalate again. His comments reflect continuing uncertainty in a region still recovering from recent instability.

No meeting planned between Iranian leadership and Trump

Rezaei dismissed speculation about a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iran's leadership. His remarks came after Trump recently suggested he would be open to such an encounter.

The adviser said discussions remain in an early stage and indicated that current diplomatic conditions do not support a high-level meeting. He maintained that significant obstacles must first be resolved before relations can move forward.

Strait of Hormuz and future agreements

Rezaei also reiterated Iran's position regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, arguing that regional management of the waterway should involve both Iran and Oman. He suggested that commercial vessels could contribute to the maintenance costs associated with the crucial shipping route.

The official further expressed doubts about the prospects of a long-term nuclear agreement, pointing to past disputes and a lack of confidence between the two countries. As diplomatic efforts continue, both sides face the challenge of rebuilding trust while preventing fresh tensions in the region.