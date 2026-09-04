Did India help Ukraine in Russia war? Estonian defence minister quits over Rs 700 crore- arms deal

Estonia Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur resigns after 70 million euros ammunition deal for Ukraine with Indian-owned Datasel SRL Neco Defence Munitions unravels.

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has resigned after a 70 million euros (over Rs 768.50 crore) ammunition deal meant to support Ukraine unravelled into a procurement scandal involving an Indian-owned company that had no previous record of selling artillery shells.

Pevkur, who has served as defence minister since 2022, announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he was taking responsibility for the defence deal after a series of critical findings by Estonia's National Audit Office.

"Estonian security is not a one-man project. It is our joint responsibility. That is why I must take political responsibility for the entire defence field today and pass on the baton of the minister of defence to the prime minister at a suitable time," Pevkur said in a social media post.

70 million euros advance from EU fund, delayed delivery and failed quality

The issue dates back to contracts signed in 2024 by Estonia's Centre for Defence Investments with Datasel SRL, a company registered in Italy that had been acquired by India's Neco Defence Munitions earlier that year. The deal was intended to secure artillery shells for Ukraine at a time when Kyiv was facing acute ammunition shortages.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR and reports by Eesti Ekspress and Postimees, Estonia used money from the EU's European Peace Facility for the procurement and paid the company millions of Euros upfront, with the total advance payments eventually reaching about 70 million euros.

Estonia signed the first contract in August 2024 and paid about 15 million euros upfront. It signed another deal in October and made a further advance payment of more than 10 million euros. By the end of the year, several more contracts had pushed the total amount paid in advance to around 70 million euros. The ammunition was initially expected to reach Ukraine within months, but deliveries were repeatedly delayed. When ammunition was eventually received in 2025, Eesti Ekspress reported that it failed to meet quality requirements.

Company challenges termination, arbitration in Strasbourg

Datasel, the Indian company at the centre of Estonia's defence procurement scandal, says it delivered 59 million euros worth of munitions to the state before its contracts were terminated. The company is suing Estonia, while the dispute has moved to international arbitration.

"Datasel is the party that has suffered losses in connection with these supply contracts," the company told Eesti Ekspress through its lawyer.

Estonia has since taken the dispute to the European Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Strasbourg, France, which handles commercial disputes, as it seeks to recover the 70 million euros paid for the ammunition.

Audit raises questions, PM says not personally at fault

Pevkur's resignation also follows criticism from Estonia's National Audit Office over the management of defence funds. An audit released on August 28 flagged problems in the use of funds and accounting of assets, warning Estonia could ultimately have to cover about 70 million euros from its own state budget if the EU funding cannot be recovered.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal had previously said he did not see personal fault on Pevkur's part but acknowledged that political responsibility could still apply