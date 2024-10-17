Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared photos of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif on X (formerly Twitter).

On Thursday, October 17th, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Yahya Sinwar, a top Hamas leader, might have been killed in Gaza. The news was met with praise and celebration from several Israeli officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared photos of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, he quoted a verse from Leviticus 26: "You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall by the sword." Gallant emphasized that Israel’s enemies have no place to hide and vowed that they will be hunted down and eliminated.

The quote from Leviticus 26: “You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall by the sword,” reflects a promise of victory and protection. In the original biblical context, it conveys the idea that if the people remain faithful to God, they will triumph over their enemies. The phrase symbolizes strength, determination, and justice, suggesting that enemies will be defeated, not through mere chance, but by deliberate action.

In the context of Yoav Gallant’s message, it emphasizes Israel's commitment to actively track down and eliminate those who pose a threat, such as leaders of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas. It conveys the message that these adversaries will be pursued relentlessly until they are neutralized.

According to a report by the Jerusalem Post

former government spokesperson Eylon Levy wrote on X that Yahya Sinwar, along with other Hamas leaders, might now be regretting not releasing the hostages when they had the chance, possibly reflecting on it "somewhere in hell."

On October 7, 2023, during attacks led by Yahya Sinwar, Hamas militants kidnapped more than 250 people and killed over 1,200.Although some hostages were freed as part of a deal in November and others were rescued by the Israeli military, more than 100 are still being held. Unfortunately, many of them are believed to have been killed.

Israeli leaders have been in talks with officials from Qatar, the U.S., and other countries to try to negotiate a new ceasefire. However, Hamas has repeatedly refused these efforts, even though they acknowledge that the conflict they initiated has led to many civilian deaths in Gaza.

The Hostages Families Forum welcomed the news that Sinwar might have been killed but called on Israeli officials to use this opportunity to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

The Hostages Families Forum praised the security forces for eliminating Sinwar, the mastermind behind the deadliest attack in the country’s history, which led to the killing of thousands and the kidnapping of hundreds, the forum said in a statement. However, we are deeply worried about the 101 men, women, elderly, and children who are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Dan Poraz, Israel's Chargé d'affaires (acting ambassador) to Spain, also responded to the reports by sharing his thoughts on X : The man who brought death and misery to millions, the mass murderer of Jews and Israelis, who destroyed Gaza, who brought disaster to the Palestinians, and refused to end the suffering and free our hostages—this man is dead. Yahya Sinwar is dead. May he forever burn in hell.

US Officials React to Reports of Sinwar’s Death

Representative Ritchie Torres wrote on X: "The world has likely been freed from Yahya Sinwar, the man behind the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. We are awaiting official confirmation of the status of Sinwar’s corpse rotting in hell, where he belongs."

