Did Giorgia Meloni beg Donald Trump for photo at G7 Summit? Italian PM responds to US President's shocking claims

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has rejected Donald Trump's claim that she 'begged' for a photo at the G7 summit, calling the remarks 'completely made up.'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly denied claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump that she "begged" him for a photograph during the recent G7 summit, calling the remarks entirely false and expressing frustration over what she described as his treatment of allies.

The sharp exchange has exposed growing tensions between the two conservative leaders, whose relationship had appeared to improve in recent months despite earlier disagreements over international issues.

Trump's comments spark controversy

The controversy began after Trump, during an interview with Italian television channel La7, suggested that Meloni was eager to interact with him at the G7 gathering in France.

According to the broadcaster's translation, Trump claimed the Italian leader was 'probably happy' that he chose to speak with her during the summit. 'She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her,' Trump reportedly said.

He went on to make an even more controversial claim, alleging that Meloni had desperately wanted a photograph with him. 'She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her,' Trump was quoted as saying.

La7 released a dubbed version of the interview but did not publish the original audio.

Meloni fires back

Responding a day later, Meloni dismissed Trump's account outright. 'Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished,' she said.

The Italian prime minister also questioned why Trump repeatedly directs such criticism at leaders who have traditionally been close allies of the United States. 'I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies. It is not the first time,' she added.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

Criticism over Trump's approach to adversaries

Meloni did not stop at denying Trump's claims. She also took aim at what she sees as the U.S. president's tendency to be tougher on allies than on America's rivals.

'It is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,' she said. Her strongest response came at the end of her statement, delivering a message that quickly drew attention across Italian media. 'There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.'

Once close allies, now increasingly at odds

The dispute marks another chapter in what appears to be a cooling relationship between the two leaders.

Meloni was once regarded as one of Trump's closest political allies in Europe. She attended his inauguration in 2025 and was the only European leader present at the event, a move widely seen as a sign of strong political alignment.

However, relations have become strained in recent months. Earlier this year, Meloni publicly criticised Trump after he attacked Pope Leo over the pontiff's comments on the Iran conflict. As tensions in the Middle East escalated, she also distanced herself from Trump's position on the war, prompting him to accuse her of lacking courage.

G7 meeting footage tells a different story

Video footage from the G7 summit showed Trump and Meloni engaged in what appeared to be an extended conversation, suggesting a more cordial interaction than the one later described by Trump.

Nevertheless, the US president maintained that he had simply accommodated the Italian leader by speaking with her.