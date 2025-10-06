Did Donald Trump warn US about Osama bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? His book reveals all...

At the US Navy's 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Donald Trump claimed his 2000 book warned about Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks, urging to 'take care of him'—but the book only briefly mentions him amid foreign policy critiques, with no specific prediction of the strikes.

Known for his flamboyant claims, US President Donald Trump has said that he had warned about Al Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden one year before he carried out the attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Speaking on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Navy at Norfolk in Virginia, he said that he had warned about Osama bin Laden one year ahead of the 9/11 attacks, but his warnings went unheeded. He said, "Please remember, I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center." He added," …And I said, ‘You got to watch Osama bin Laden’. And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."

Why did Donald Trump refer to Osama bin Laden?

Al Qaeda terrorists, with Osama bin Laden at the helm of the affairs, carried out attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. They also tried to target the Pentagon and the US Capitol. About 3,000 people were killed in these attacks. US Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden on May 2, 2011, in the Pakistani garrison city of Abbottabad.

What did Trump write in 'The America We Deserve'

Referring to his book, 'The America We Deserve', Trump said, "In a book I wrote, whatever the hell the title, I can’t tell you, but I can tell you there’s a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and I didn’t like it and you got to take care of him. And they didn’t do it." He added, "A year later, he (Osama) blew up the World Trade Center." He added, "So, we got to take a little credit because nobody else is going to give it to me."

Did Trump predict 9/11 attacks?

However, there is no reference to the 9/11 attacks in the book. Published in January 2001, the book did not specifically predict the 9/11 attacks or suggest an imminent strike. Campaigning in the presidential election on the Reform Party ticket that year, Trump detailed a set of policy proposals that he intended to implement if elected president. But it did not have anything on the possible 9/11 attacks.