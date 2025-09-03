Did Donald Trump suffer stroke? Reports allege White House covered it up

Trump's health has been under scrutiny after a week-long absence from public appearances sparked rumors of serious illness or even death. In the latest, some social media users believe he may have suffered an ischemic stroke.

US President Donald Trump’s limited public appearances and silence triggered a frenzy of speculation about his health last week. A viral ‘Trump is dead’ began trending on social media, which was recently quashed by the US president with a bold claim, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE” post on Truth Social. However, some social media users have suggested that Trump may have suffered an ischemic stroke, a serious medical emergency, which was allegedly covered up by the White House.

While earlier photos of Trump playing golf with his grandchildren over the weekend dismissed the health concerns, his circulating images of the POTUS have now intensified claims about his ill health. A user claimed that Trump suffered a stroke, noticing his drooping eyes. Multiple posts on X speculated that the media restrictions were simply a way to ensure nobody saw Trump up close or spoke to him or took clear photos of him.



An X user wrote, “If he was just gone and nobody had seen him for seven plus days…he could be in Antarctica talking to aliens. He could be in North Korea chilling with Kim Jong Un. Whatever. There are lots of options that don’t involve Trump being dead. This stuff, though? He had a stroke. That’s it. What else would it even be? He had a personality transplant and is now extremely shy?” Another user added, “I don’t think he’s actually dead. But it will be one of those moments we had in Biden’s administration where he vanished for five days and came back a clone of the original version and looked entirely different.”



Adam Cochran, who identified himself as an investigative journalist on X, claimed there's growing evidence the White House is hiding something about Donald Trump's health. He alleged that he's had mini-strokes (TIAs) and possibly a more severe ischemic stroke recently. Cochran further pointed out that President Trump's medications, as outlined in his annual physical report, are used for stroke prevention, fueling speculation about Trump's health.



His rough voice and nasal sound are consistent with post-stroke dysarthria!



There continues to be compelling evidence that Trump is recovering from a mild stroke over the past week and the White House is covering it up! https://t.co/HOGESuAz86 pic.twitter.com/daJ3L48Wpl — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, the White House attributed Trump's swollen ankles and bruising to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common circulatory disorder affecting vein function in the legs. This condition, confirmed in July, doesn't pose significant health risks but may cause discomfort. Trump's doctor emphasised that CVI is manageable with lifestyle changes and treatment. “