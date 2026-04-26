Did Donald Trump stage-manage attack on himself? White House Spokesperson's 'prediction' goes viral, comes under scanner

Leavitt was speaking to Fox News. She told viewers President Trump would "bring the heat" and that there would be "shots fired".

A remark by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying "there will be some shots fired tonight" shortly before the White House Correspondents' Association's yearly dinner has shocked many. Footage of Leavitt’s comment is spreading widely because of when it was made. She said "some shots will be fired tonight" only minutes before an attacker struck the White House press dinner site.

Leavitt was speaking to Fox News. She told viewers President Trump would "bring the heat" and that there would be "shots fired". Leavitt’s line, first intended as a metaphor for political comments US President Donald Trump would deliver at the gathering, is now circulating online in a different context. Because, shots were actually fired.

Press secretary said Trump was “ready to rumble” with sharp jokes

"He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J Trump. It'll be funny, it'll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in, it's going to be really great. I'm looking forward to hearing it," Leavitt said before the event. Clearly, she was using the phrase as political slang for sharp verbal jabs.

Karoline Leavitt before the WHCD event:



There will be some shots fired tonight in the room.pic.twitter.com/m5hfEeBzhZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 26, 2026

The interviewer then suggested that Leavitt had "written most of it," but she pushed back, saying, "I can’t take credit. In true Donald Trump fashion, he puts pen to paper, it’s largely in his own words."

Once the Leavitt clip began circulating, conspiracy theories started doing the rounds. "Listen closely to Karoline Leavitt. She predicted the shooting right before it happened. How did she know??" posted a handle on X.

Discussion also emerged over whether the shooting at the function was orchestrated deliberately to gain political leverage. "Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat, and there will be shots fired. Was it pre-planned to get political mileage?" a handle on X questioned.

One more handle uploaded video from Fox News' broadcast after the shooting where the journalist on scene was describing the episode and mentioned that Karoline Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, was saying how she needed to be safe. The reporter's call was abruptly disconnected, which sparked wild theories, and the handle posted, "Was this shooting a planned false flag on Trump?"

Trump labels White House attacker a “Lone Wolf”

A man carrying guns and knives rushed into the lobby outside the White House press dinner venue attended by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other cabinet members of the Trump administration on Saturday. The assailant was moving toward the ballroom when US Secret Service agents surrounded him and detained him. According to the news agency Associated Press, Trump was uninjured, and JD Vance was the first to be removed from the room, as agents initially shielded Trump before escorting him and First Lady Melania Trump out.

First Presidential appearance at dinner ends with evacuation

It marked the first time Donald Trump attended the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner as President. A video posted by POTUS showed the suspect running past a security barricade as Secret Service agents ran toward him.

"The gunman had opened fire," a US law enforcement official told the Associated Press. "One law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest but is expected to be OK," he added.

Trump held a press conference and gave details of the shooting. "The suspect appeared to be a lone attacker," said Trump. "They think he was a lone wolf actor, and I think that too," he added. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the probe is ongoing and charges will be filed shortly, with law enforcement working on search warrants. The FBI’s counter-terrorism unit is leading the investigation.