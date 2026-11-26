Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO after secret weekend push by Trump and JD Vance. Move sidelined Marco Rubio, Jay Clayton, Howard Lutnick and exposed rift in Trump team.

As news broke on Monday morning that Jensen Huang was being reinstated as Nvidia CEO, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seething. After all, it was a memo prepared by Rubio months ago that warned Donald Trump of Jensen's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy (Alice Huang). However, Rubio was nowhere in picture as Trump and Vice President JD Vance led a secret weekend push to bring back Jensen, according to a CBS News report.

Weekend's behind-the-scenes effort to bring back Jensen was led by a small circle involving Trump, Vance and Nvidia's board. Trump wanted Jensen back at Nvidia at all costs. He also dialled Wall Street and Silicon Valley titans to get their backing.

How Trump got Huang back at Nvidia?

Imagine situation. A president calling one of world's most valuable companies and telling its board to reinstate CEO is indeed extraordinary. It's hard to imagine any president other than Trump doing that.

What ultimately clinched Jensen's return was Trump's assurance to Nvidia board that administration would not consider him a national security risk and that he was not target of a Justice Department probe.

However, assurances did not extend to Alice, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed who is believed to have smuggled Nvidia's AI chips into China. US intel officials believe she was recruited to spy by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Trump later said in an interview with CNBC that Jensen was "exonerated" after a "pretty good investigation".

Comeback exposes rift in Trump team

However, Trump's zeal to bring back Jensen exposed a fault line within his own team.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton, who was probing interactions between Jensen and Alice, was not involved in discussions to reinstate Nvidia boss.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was also not involved in weekend strategising. This despite Lutnick's department being responsible for enforcing export controls on advanced semiconductor chips. CIA director John Ratcliffe was also kept out of loop, as per CBS report.

Rubio, who doubles up as Trump's national security adviser, conspicuously stayed out. In fact, both Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had voiced concerns about Huang's comeback. But in White House, it's Trump's way or highway.

Late on night of November 22, Nvidia board shared with Trump and Vance that Jensen would be reinstated as CEO and director before markets opened on Monday.

Marco Rubio left fuming

As news flashed on Monday morning, Rubio was particularly angry, CBS reported.

And why not. It was Rubio who had warned Trump about Huang's affair with Alice. His classified memo earlier this year laid out Alice's ties to China's top intel agency. He also briefed Trump directly about it while they were en route to China in May, The New York Times reported. Nvidia boss would later join trio in Beijing.

Yet, Trump seems to have repeatedly brushed off Rubio's warnings.

Despite snub, Rubio has not publicly broken with Trump. However, disappointment was writ large on his face when reporters asked him about Jensen's return on Monday. US Secretary of State, a China hawk, just offered an awkward smile before leaving hurriedly.

Developments come amid strong buzz of Rubio quitting Trump's Cabinet amid differences with president over several issues, including Iran conflict.

Why did Trump want Jensen Huang back?

But why did Trump want Jensen Huang back at Nvidia so badly? So much so that he was willing to ride roughshod over his own officials and even someone as senior as Rubio.

Always there to hog limelight, President has since claimed credit for Jensen's return. He told CNBC that he "convinced them" to rehire him.

"I spoke to them. And I convinced them," Trump told bluntly on his call with Nvidia board. Nvidia had categorically ruled out Jensen's return just days ago.

Behind Trump's concerted effort lies importance of Nvidia to US economy. US President has staked nation's economic growth on artificial intelligence.

Moreover, Jensen's ouster also tanked stock market. Trump might have also feared Nvidia without Jensen risked putting US behind China in race for dominance in AI.

Thus, Jensen back at helm of Nvidia might have given Trump market stability he wanted. But cost was inside administration, with incident exposing tensions within Trump team.