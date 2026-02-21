FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Did Donald Trump influence India’s Russian oil decision? US President makes fresh claim

US President Donald Trump said India reduced Russian oil imports after his request, citing strong ties with PM Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 07:26 AM IST

Did Donald Trump influence India’s Russian oil decision? US President makes fresh claim
US President Donald Trump has said that India scaled back its oil purchases from Russia following his intervention, describing his rapport with the Indian leadership as instrumental in the move. Speaking at a White House media briefing, Trump stated that New Delhi reduced its intake of Russian crude after he urged action, linking the step to broader efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. He emphasised his 'fantastic relationship' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting diplomatic goodwill played a role in India’s decision.

Trump’s remarks come amid shifting trade dynamics between Washington and New Delhi. The United States had earlier imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports in response to India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil, raising total tariffs to 50 per cent. However, a recent interim trade agreement between the two countries has lowered the overall tariff rate to 18 per cent.

Trade Deal and Energy Commitments

Following the rollback of the extra tariffs, US officials said India had committed to halting direct or indirect imports of Russian oil. According to Washington, New Delhi has also indicated plans to increase purchases of American energy supplies. The two sides have additionally agreed to work on expanding defence cooperation under a 10-year framework, reflecting a broader strategic alignment.

The developments suggest a recalibration in India-US economic ties, with energy trade and defence collaboration emerging as central pillars of the evolving partnership.

India Reaffirms Strategic Autonomy

Despite the US statements, India has maintained that its foreign and energy policies remain guided by national interest. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised that strategic autonomy remains a cornerstone of India’s approach to global affairs. He noted that this principle transcends political lines and is deeply rooted in the country’s diplomatic tradition.

On the question of oil sourcing, Jaishankar described global energy markets as fluid and commercially driven. He said Indian oil companies evaluate supply security, pricing and risk before making procurement decisions.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri echoed this stance, stating that considerations of availability, affordability and reliability shape India’s energy choices. He reiterated that national interest remains the guiding factor in all such decisions, even as geopolitical and market conditions continue to evolve.

