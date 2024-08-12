Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...

Trump’s claims were made on his Truth Social platform, where he suggested that Harris manipulated photos to show a 'massive' crowd at one of her events

US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign responded strongly to former President Donald Trump after he accused her of using artificial intelligence to create fake images of large crowds at her rallies. Trump’s claims were made on his Truth Social platform, where he suggested that Harris manipulated photos to show a "massive" crowd at one of her events, despite there being no one there.

The official KamalaHQ account on X (formerly Twitter) dismissed Trump’s allegations by sharing a photo of a 15,000-person crowd that attended a Harris-Walz rally in Michigan. They also noted that Trump had not campaigned in a key swing state for over a week, implying that his energy and support might be waning.

This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan



Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week... Low energy?

However, there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Some reports claim that photos and videos from Harris’s events clearly show large crowds in attendance, contradicting Trump’s accusations.

Donald Trump falsely claims on Truth Social that Kamala Harris' campaign "faked" the size of her crowd at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, saying that "there was nobody there".



The crowd at the airport in Detroit was very real, as numerous videos and images from the rally prove.

Trump has been vocal on social media about his doubts regarding the authenticity of the crowds at Harris's events. He went as far as to call for Harris to be disqualified from running for office, claiming that the use of a fake crowd photo would amount to election interference.