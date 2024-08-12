Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

Viral video of woman washing pistols leads police to bust illegal arms factory

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL slashes price of 3300 GB plan to just Rs...

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, स�च यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Film photographer Pradeep Bandekar, favourite of Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Dharmendra, passes away after heart attack

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

HomeWorld

World

Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...

Trump’s claims were made on his Truth Social platform, where he suggested that Harris manipulated photos to show a 'massive' crowd at one of her events

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign responded strongly to former President Donald Trump after he accused her of using artificial intelligence to create fake images of large crowds at her rallies. Trump’s claims were made on his Truth Social platform, where he suggested that Harris manipulated photos to show a "massive" crowd at one of her events, despite there being no one there.

The official KamalaHQ account on X (formerly Twitter) dismissed Trump’s allegations by sharing a photo of a 15,000-person crowd that attended a Harris-Walz rally in Michigan. They also noted that Trump had not campaigned in a key swing state for over a week, implying that his energy and support might be waning.

However, there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Some reports claim that photos and videos from Harris’s events clearly show large crowds in attendance, contradicting Trump’s accusations. 

Trump has been vocal on social media about his doubts regarding the authenticity of the crowds at Harris's events. He went as far as to call for Harris to be disqualified from running for office, claiming that the use of a fake crowd photo would amount to election interference.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 as loan to her husband to set up Rs 7340000000000 company, she is now...

Meet woman who gave Rs 10000 as loan to her husband to set up Rs 7340000000000 company, she is now...

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

Watch: Kieron Pollard destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes in The Hundred

Watch: Kieron Pollard destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes in The Hundred

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Kerala's Wayanad today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement