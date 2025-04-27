WORLD
Several photos circulated on social video suggesting Donald Trump fell asleep during Pope Francis' funeral in Rome. Some users even pointed out how Trump chose to wear a blue suit, unlike other world leaders at the funeral.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, seated in the front row alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were positioned between Estonia's President Alar Karis and Spain's King Felipe VI, with other leaders like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer seated further back. Photos and videos from the ceremony circulated online, with one particular image of Trump sparking attention for appearing to suggest he had dozed off during the proceedings.
An X user shared the photo of Trump seemingly sleeping and captioned it, “Trump falls asleep and snores at the pope’s funeral.” Another user commented, “Looks like he was looking forward to sleep. SLEEPY DON.” One of the users shared a string of photos and assumed Melania’s reaction, “Here’s Melania probably thinking, “What the fuck are you doing?! Wake up! You’re on camera!” Let’s continue.” “I don’t ever want to hear another word about “Sleepy Joe” — not after this circus. There are photos of Trump texting, laughing, taking phone calls, and sleeping at the Pope’s funeral.He even demanded to be moved to the first row — because he knew the cameras would be on him,” wrote another user.
Some users even pointed out how Trump chose to wear a blue suit, unlike other world leaders at Pope Francis' funeral in Rome. “A blue suit?Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders. He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention,” commented an X user.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump earlier shared photos on Truth Social of himself paying respects at Pope Francis' funeral, including images of him standing before the Pope's coffin.
World leaders and Catholics bid farewell to Pope Francis at a funeral on April 26, 2025. He was buried in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica after a Mass in St. Peter's Square. Pope Francis, 88, passed away on April 21, 2025, after a stroke. His funeral precedes a conclave where a new pope will be elected within three weeks.
