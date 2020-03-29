Did Chinese scientists already develop nanomaterial to combat coronavirus?

Did Chinese scientists already develop a weapon to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), that is spreading like wildfire across the world? The question is plaguing everyone's mind at this moment. According to a report by Global Times, an English-language daily based in China, the answer might not lie far away.

According to the report by Global Times, a team of Chinese scientists claimed to have developed a novel way to combat the COVID-19 disease, which has now killed over 32,000 people worldwide. The report elaborates that the new weapon is not a drug or a compound, but some 'nanomaterial'.

"Chinese scientists have developed a new weapon to combat the #coronavirus," the news portal tweeted on Sunday. "They say they have found a nanomaterial that can absorb and deactivate the virus with 96.5-99.9% efficiency," it added.

In terms of healthcare, nanozymes are nanomaterials with enzyme-like characteristics. Nanomaterials are used in a variety of manufacturing processes, products, and healthcare including paints, filters, insulation and lubricant additives.

News from China is notoriously difficult to verify, but if the report turns out to be true, it would mean that the country where the virus originated is the one to also come up with a surefire way of curing its menace. Further details in this regard are, however, awaited.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has infected more than 6,85,000 people globally while more than 32,000 have died, some 1,45,000 people have reportedly been cured. The United States continues to be the worst affected nation after Italy, Spain, and China with the most infections, while Europe continues to report the most number of deaths.