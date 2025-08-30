Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...

Indian PM Modi is scheduled to meet China's President Xi Jinping on August 31, during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a major improvement in India and China's relations. But all this started after a 'secret letter' from Xi?

Indian PM Modi is scheduled to meet China' s President Xi Jinping on August 31, during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Thsi will be Indian PM's first China visit in 7 years. Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition, India and China's relations are on a path of improvement. India and China have had strained ties since decades, which got worst since Galwan valley clash in 2020, and India banning chines run apps. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping initiated to improve diplomatic communications after he sent a 'secret letter' to India president Draupadi Murmu, according to Bloomberg report.

As per an unnamed source, Xi Jinping reached out to Indian counterpart, signalling Beijing's willingness to improve ties with India, and seek New Delhi's intent for the same. The message was then conveyed to Indian PM Modi.

What was in China Xi's letter?

President Xi Jinping expressed concerns about potential US-India agreements that might 'hurt' Chinese interests and even named a provincial official who would oversee Beijing’s outreach efforts. As US President's decision to double tariffs on Chinese goods and then, imposing 50% tariffs on Indian exports, both China an India were in search for alternative diplomatic ties. PM Modi then started engaging more seriously with China in June, while simultaneously doing difficult trade negotiations with the US.

Improvement in India-China ties

In recent few months, India and China ties are on improvement, with direct passenger flights resuming after being ban for years. China has relaxed urea shipment, other rare earth material to India, and New Delhi reopened tourist visas for Chinese nationals. While EAM S. Jaishankar visited China in July, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi visited India in August. Wang Yi also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is spearheading the diplomatic ties from Indian side. As now both countries are being affected by US's tariffs, Indian PM Modi's visit to China, and bilateral meet with Xi Jinping is anticipated to mend the ties between two Asian powers.

PM Modi to visit China

PM Modi to meet President Xi Jinping in China on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This will be Indian PM's first visit to China in 7 years. PM Modi is visiting Tianjin to participate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, from August 31 to September 1. Last time, PM Modi met Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. PM Modi had last visited China in June 2018, when he attended the SCO summit in Qingdao city.

