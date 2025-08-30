Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...

J-K: 3 dead, 2 missing as cloudburst hits Ramban district, rescue operations underway

Pawan Singh faces backlash for inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav’s waist on stage; video goes viral

PM Modi in Japan: Tokyo Skytree lights up in Indian flag colours for PM Modi's grand welcome, watch video

University of Georgia on HIGH alert, armed 'active shooter' reported at main library; here's what we know so far

President Trump's first reaction as US appeals court rules most of his global tariffs illegal, declares 'all tariffs are still in effect'

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj, FIR filed

Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims India forced to rely on China: 'American brand is in...'

27-year-old man quits Rs 2.52 crore job at Google due to..., he is now doing...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of PM Modi's Japan visit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know what keeps her fit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar reveals how she overcame PCOS, know w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...

Indian PM Modi is scheduled to meet China's President Xi Jinping on August 31, during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a major improvement in India and China's relations. But all this started after a 'secret letter' from Xi?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian PM Modi is scheduled to meet China's President Xi Jinping on August 31, during his two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Thsi will be Indian PM's first China visit in 7 years. Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition, India and China's relations are on a path of improvement. India and China have had strained ties since decades, which got worst since Galwan valley clash in 2020, and India banning chines run apps. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping initiated to improve diplomatic communications after he sent a 'secret letter' to India president Draupadi Murmu, according to Bloomberg report. 

As per an unnamed source, Xi Jinping reached out to Indian counterpart, signalling Beijing's willingness to improve ties with India, and seek New Delhi's intent for the same. The message was then conveyed to Indian PM Modi. 

What was in China Xi's letter?

President Xi Jinping expressed concerns about potential US-India agreements that might 'hurt' Chinese interests and even named a provincial official who would oversee Beijing’s outreach efforts.  As US President's decision to double tariffs on Chinese goods and then, imposing 50% tariffs on Indian exports, both China an India were in search for alternative diplomatic ties. PM Modi then started engaging more seriously with China in June, while simultaneously doing difficult trade negotiations with the US.

Improvement in India-China ties

In recent few months, India and China ties are on improvement, with direct passenger flights resuming after being ban for years. China has relaxed urea shipment, other rare earth material to India, and New Delhi reopened tourist visas for Chinese nationals. While EAM S. Jaishankar visited China in July, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi visited India in August. Wang Yi also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is spearheading the diplomatic ties from Indian side. As now both countries are being affected by US's tariffs, Indian PM Modi's visit to China, and bilateral meet with Xi Jinping is anticipated to mend the ties between two Asian powers.

PM Modi to visit China

PM Modi to meet President Xi Jinping in China on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This will be Indian PM's first visit to China in 7 years. PM Modi is visiting Tianjin to participate Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, from August 31 to September 1. Last time, PM Modi met Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. PM Modi had last visited China in June 2018, when he attended the SCO summit in Qingdao city.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's BIG message to China ahead of bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, says, 'India ready to...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections
Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal
Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims India forced to rely on China: 'American brand is in...'
Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims Ind
Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said
Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer sai
AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?
AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanis
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand opens up about her affair with married Kumar Sanu, recalls his wife destroying....: 'She wanted money for...'
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand opens up about her affair with Kumar Sanu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE