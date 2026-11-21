US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says China's military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor was part of strategy to suppress India's rise, using border pressure and economic curbs.

China used Pakistan, border pressure to keep India in Check: US Report

China's military support to Pakistan during last year's Operation Sindoor was part of a broader strategy to "suppress India's rise", a US congressional panel has said in its latest report. The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, in its annual report, also emphasised that China was using military pressure along the border and curbs on industrial supplies to keep India in check.

To counter such Chinese tactics, the commission called for deeper intelligence, maritime and manufacturing cooperation between the US and India. In its report, the panel clearly outlines the importance India holds in countering China in Asia.

Why India matters

The panel described India as one of the few powers outside the US alliance system that can create a favourable balance of power in Asia. It also identified India as a key alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains.

"India is one of the few powers outside the US alliance system with the scale to materially affect the long-term competition with China," the panel, which directly reports to the US Congress, said.

"China understands this, and it is actively working to suppress India's rise across multiple domains," it further said.

Support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

The three-day hostilities between India and Pakistan find a prominent mention in the report.

The conflict, it notes, showed how China could strengthen its all-weather friend, Pakistan, during a crisis without directly entering the fighting.

"China's evolving military partnership with Pakistan has made a two-front contingency an increasingly critical concern for India," the report said.

Earlier this year, China publicly admitted for the first time that it provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with the Chinese state broadcaster, a Chinese engineer, Zhang Heng, claimed he was part of a team that provided technical assistance to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the hostilities.

Previously, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh revealed that China provided "real-time inputs" to Pakistan on India's deployments during the conflict.

"The May 2025 conflict demonstrated how China could strengthen Pakistan during a crisis without Beijing entering the fighting directly," the US panel noted.

The economic weapon

However, China's sharpest tool, the US report said, is economic.

The US panel stressed that Beijing was using its control over critical industrial inputs, technology and expertise to protect its manufacturing advantage and make it harder for India to build competing capacity.

"China has restricted exports of key inputs and products to India to exert economic pressure, recalled engineers and withheld equipment to slow India's electronics manufacturing," it said.

It also pointed to China imposing export controls on battery technology, potentially slowing India's efforts to develop clean energy.

On the other hand, India, the report said, was pushing back while balancing security concerns.

"New Delhi is modernising its military, building domestic manufacturing capacity, restricting Chinese involvement in sensitive sectors, and expanding cooperation with the United States and other partners," the commission noted.

Against this backdrop, the commission urged Washington to forge closer ties with New Delhi and deepen cooperation in newer defence technology, supply chains and maritime initiatives.