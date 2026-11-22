China's Ministry of State Security ran 2-year campaign to acquire Nvidia chips and spy on global semiconductor industry, NYT reports. Alice Huang allegedly linked to MSS and PLA-linked data centres.

China's intelligence agency has made acquiring advanced semiconductor chips and gathering intelligence on the global chip industry a priority, running a campaign for at least two years to overcome Western export restrictions, according to a report by The New York Times (NYT).

The Ministry of State Security (MSS) established a working group under the leadership of its chief, Chen Yixin, to spearhead the effort. The campaign involves helping Chinese companies acquire and smuggle advanced chips into China, while also gathering intelligence on the semiconductor industry and its supply chains, the report said, citing serving and former security and intelligence officials from Asia, the US and Europe.

The revelations come amid US scrutiny of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom American officials allege was working with China's intelligence agency to spy on Nvidia co-founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang.

The NYT report, published on Saturday, builds on an investigation published by the newspaper on November 20. That report detailed extensive, although largely indirect, links between companies associated with Alice Huang's family and Chinese state-owned defence contractors supplying the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Citing a confidential analysis by independent intelligence firm Strider Technologies and its own review of corporate filings, the November 20 report said around USD 3.6 billion in Chinese government funding had flowed through companies associated with Huang's family or business associates. The funding supported technology projects, including data centres that received Nvidia chips.

However, the report noted that the available research did not establish whether the Chinese military had actually used computing power from these data centres.

China has rejected the espionage allegations, calling them "pure fabrication".

Xi Jinping's push for technological self-reliance

According to Saturday's report, the MSS campaign forms part of a broader effort by Chinese President Xi Jinping to achieve technological self-reliance and overcome restrictions imposed by the US and its allies.

The Central Science and Technology Commission, established by Xi in 2023 and led by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, is coordinating the effort at the Communist Party level, the report said.

Chen, who became China's state security minister in late 2022, has repeatedly described the campaign against Western technology restrictions as an important responsibility of his agency.

In April, he called for intensifying the struggle against technological blockades and advancing innovation, industrial development and applications in artificial intelligence, according to a Communist Party journal cited by the NYT.

Huang's family-linked companies and China's defence industry

The November 20 investigation detailed connections between companies linked to Alice Huang's family, Nvidia partners and businesses associated with China's defence industry.

According to the report, Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and investor Kang Wei, whom the newspaper described as Huang's business partner and who was often introduced as her husband, had links to several companies involved in the data centre business.

One such company, Shanghai-based Century Litong, was established in 2023 by Century Longteng, a data centre operator in which an investment firm controlled by Huang Yu held a 27 per cent stake. Kang had served as an executive director of Century Longteng since February 2022, according to the report.

In 2023, Jiangsu Lettall Electronic acquired a 90 per cent stake in Century Litong and owned the entire company by 2024.

Lettall also owns 80 per cent of Nanjing Jinning Microwave, a manufacturer of components that Lettall has said are used in Chinese radar and missile systems, the report said.

Alice Huang operated Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that purchased billions of dollars worth of Nvidia chips and provided high-end computing capacity to Chinese companies. The US Justice Department is investigating the company over suspected illegal shipments of advanced chips to China.

US examines possible chip supplies to Chinese military-linked data centres

Saturday's report said US officials were also examining whether Megaspeed had helped supply Nvidia chips to data centres connected to Chinese military research.

The US administration is also seeking to close what it considers a loophole that allows Chinese companies to access advanced Nvidia chips through data centres located outside China.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would move ahead with a new rule requiring overseas data centres to obtain a government licence before supplying significant volumes of computing power to companies headquartered in countries on a list that includes China, Russia and Iran.

The restriction is scheduled to take effect in about 90 days, according to the NYT.

The US officials' assessment of Alice Huang's alleged role in the Chinese intelligence agency's efforts, as well as the extent of her connections to companies linked to the PLA, remains under scrutiny, the report added.