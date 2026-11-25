CIA, NGA and ODNI found a breach in their open-source system. No classified data was leaked. US officials suspect China used the AI tool Artex, but responsibility is not yet confirmed.

The CIA and two other US intelligence agencies found a security breach in a system they use to collect open-source information. US officials say early signs point to China, and no classified data was compromised.

What was breached?

A system utilised by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), and the CIA was compromised. Hackers accessed some unclassified material. It's still unclear exactly what data was leaked. There was "no impact to vital capabilities or classified systems," an ODNI official told CNN. The NGA did not reply, and the CIA declined to comment. A source with knowledge of the situation claims that the vulnerability has now been fixed.

The AI tool at the centre

Investigators believe hackers used Artex, an AI tool created by a Chinese programmer and made available in July. It was designed to assist in identifying system vulnerabilities, but hackers have used it as an attack tool connected to numerous attacks worldwide, including those in South Korea and Japan. Although the usage of the Chinese-developed malware suggests potential Chinese involvement, the US has not yet determined who was responsible for the hack. Beijing disputes these claims.

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Part of a bigger pattern

Investigators believe hackers used Artex, an AI tool created by a Chinese programmer and made available in July. It was designed to assist in identifying system vulnerabilities, but hackers have used it as an attack tool connected to numerous attacks worldwide, including those in South Korea and Japan. Although the usage of the Chinese-developed malware suggests potential Chinese involvement, the US has not yet determined who was responsible for the hack. Beijing disputes these claims.