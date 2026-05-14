Did Benjamin Netanyahu make a secret UAE visit during Iran war? Here’s what we know

UAE has denied reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a secret visit to Abu Dhabi during the Iran conflict.

United Arab Emirates has firmly denied reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a 'secret visit' to the Gulf nation during the ongoing regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The controversy began after Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office released a statement asserting that Netanyahu had secretly travelled to the UAE and held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the statement, the meeting allegedly produced a 'historic breakthrough' in relations between Israel and the UAE.

The Israeli statement claimed that the visit took place during 'Operation Roaring Lion' and focused on strengthening strategic and military cooperation between the two countries amid the escalating war involving Iran.

UAE Calls Reports 'Unfounded'

In response, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a categorical denial, rejecting the reports surrounding the alleged visit and any claims of undisclosed military coordination with Israel.

The ministry stated that the UAE’s ties with Israel are conducted openly under the framework of the Abraham Accords and are not based on secret arrangements or unofficial meetings. Officials stressed that any high-level diplomatic engagement would be publicly announced through official channels.

The UAE also reiterated that reports about unannounced visits or covert agreements are “entirely unfounded” unless confirmed by Emirati authorities.

Reuters Report Fuels Speculation

Despite the UAE’s denial, a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter claimed that Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had met on March 26. The report suggested that discussions may have centred on regional security coordination and military responses linked to the Iran conflict.

The speculation intensified after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee reportedly revealed that Israel had deployed Iron Dome defence batteries in the UAE during the height of the conflict with Iran.

Regional tensions have remained high following the escalation between Iran, Israel and the United States. Gulf nations, including the UAE, reportedly faced missile and drone attacks during the conflict due to their strategic ties with Washington.

UAE-Israel Relations Under Strain

The UAE and Israel formally established diplomatic ties in 2020 through the Abraham Accords, brokered by former US President Donald Trump. The agreement paved the way for economic, diplomatic and security cooperation between Israel and several Arab states.

However, relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv have faced growing strain since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Disagreements over the Palestinian issue and the absence of progress toward a two-state solution have complicated ties despite continued formal diplomatic engagement.