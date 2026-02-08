Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?

A senior Jaish-e-Mohammed commander claimed Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir framed Pakistan’s response to India’s Operation Sindoor as a religious war. The remarks, made in PoK, have renewed concerns over links between Pakistan’s leadership and terror groups.

A senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir characterised Pakistan’s response to India’s Operation Sindoor as 'Ghazwa-e-Hind,' a term commonly used by extremist groups to frame conflict with India as a religious war.

The remarks were made by Ilyas Kashmiri during a gathering in Rawalkot, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on February 5. The event reportedly included newly recruited militants and senior operatives of the banned outfit.

Speech to Cadres Emphasises Religious Framing

Addressing the assembly, Kashmiri revisited the period surrounding Operation Sindoor and asserted that the confrontation with India had been formally declared religious in nature by the group’s leadership. He described scenes of military escalation—fighter jets, tanks, and heavy weaponry, before claiming that the conflict was portrayed as part of a broader ideological struggle rooted in extremist doctrine.

Kashmiri repeatedly stressed that jihad remains the core identity and objective of the organisation, regardless of changes in political circumstances. He asserted that the group’s commitment to violent militancy continues whether or not it enjoys overt state support, and reiterated its stated aim of targeting India and Kashmir through armed action.

Renewed Spotlight on Terror-State Nexus

The Rawalkot address is the latest in a string of public speeches by Pakistan-based extremist leaders that have raised concerns about the apparent proximity between terror groups and elements of Pakistan’s leadership. Such events are often held openly, drawing large crowds and featuring armed cadres, despite the organisations being listed as terrorist entities by the United Nations.

Indian officials have consistently pointed to these public displays as evidence of a permissive environment that allows designated terror groups to operate, recruit, and propagate extremist ideology within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territories.

Background: Operation Sindoor and India’s Response

India’s counter-terror action, Operation Sindoor, was launched in May 2025 following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April that left 26 people dead. The Indian government described the operation as a focused and proportionate response aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.

According to Indian authorities, the strikes targeted launch pads, training camps, and command centres used to plan and execute attacks against Indian civilians and security forces. New Delhi has maintained that the operation was not directed at civilian or military installations but was designed to degrade the operational capabilities of terror networks.

As militant leaders continue to issue inflammatory statements, the remarks from Rawalkot have further intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s role in enabling extremist groups and its implications for regional stability.