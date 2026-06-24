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Did Air India flight briefly enter Pakistan airspace near Amritsar? Probe ordered; Here's what happened

An Air India flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace during a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Did Air India flight briefly enter Pakistan airspace near Amritsar? Probe ordered; Here's what happened
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An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace during a landing attempt at Amritsar airport on June 22, the airline confirmed.

The aircraft, operating as flight AI479, was carrying out a routine go-around manoeuvre when the incident occurred.

What happened during the go-around

According to Air India, the crew had to abort the initial landing approach at Amritsar and initiate a go-around procedure, a standard aviation safety manoeuvre where an aircraft discontinues landing and climbs back into the air for another attempt.

During this manoeuvre, the aircraft 'marginally infringed' into Pakistani airspace, the airline said. 'The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport,' Air India added.

Incident reported to authorities

Air India confirmed that the matter has been reported to the relevant aviation regulators and is currently under internal investigation. The airline said it is reviewing the circumstances that led to the deviation and will cooperate fully with authorities.

Airline reaffirms focus on safety

Reiterating its commitment to passenger safety, Air India said that safety of both passengers and crew remains its highest priority. 'The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority,' the statement added.

No further details shared

Air India has not provided additional information regarding what prompted the go-around or how long the aircraft remained in Pakistani airspace. Aviation authorities are expected to review flight data to determine the exact sequence of events and assess whether any procedural changes are required

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