Three civilian aircraft entered restricted airspace over former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, prompting the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to scramble F-16 fighter jets.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the fighter jets deployed flares and escorted the civilian planes out of the area. The airspace violations reportedly happened at 11:05 am, 12:10 pm, and 12:50 pm. The reason for the aircraft entering the restricted zone remains unclear.

Similar incidents have occurred frequently in recent weeks. The Palm Beach Post reported that three such violations took place earlier that month during Trump’s visit—two on February 15 and one on Presidents Day, February 17. Additionally, fighter jets responded to another airspace breach over Wellington, an inland community, on February 18.

NORAD confirmed that flares were used for safety reasons and that they burn out quickly without posing any threat to people on the ground.

In a separate development, Trump claimed that boxes of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home in 2022 had been returned. These documents were part of an investigation into allegations that he took top-secret materials after leaving the White House.

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the Justice Department, now led by his appointees, had returned the boxes. He also stated that the documents would eventually be displayed in his presidential library.