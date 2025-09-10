DF-41 Dongfeng: China's most advanced ICBM capable of striking US, has 15000 km range, its speed is...

The DF-41 was formally inducted in 2017 as part of the Dongfeng missile series – a family of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

China has been advancing its defence sector with several new high-tech weapons, including missiles, tanks and more. One such weapon, which caught global attention, is China's most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) -- DF-41 Dongfeng.

The DF-41 was formally inducted in 2017 as part of the Dongfeng missile series – a family of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. It is regarded as one of the most powerful ICBMs in existence today. The name Dongfeng means 'east wind, which comes from Mao Zedong’s speech in 1957 after the Soviet Union transferred its R-2 ballistic missile to help China develop its programme.

DF-41 Dongfeng capability

It has a reported range of 12,000-15,000 kilometres, and the missile is capable of striking any part of the US. The missile can deliver devastation in minutes at speeds of up to Mach 25 (31,000 kmph). DF-41 is powered by solid fuel, enabling quicker launch readiness. It is a three-stage missile and is believed to carry MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle) warheads. Reports suggest that the missile can carry up to 10 warheads.

DF-41 vs US's Minuteman III

The DF-41 is widely seen as China’s answer to America’s Minuteman III, which has a range of about 13,000 km. Moreover, Russia is working on the RS-28 Sarmat, dubbed Satan 2, which may eventually extend to 18,000 km.

