Dexamethasone touted as 'major breakthrough' in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

How much prize money did Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem win at World Athletics Championship 2023?

Bollywood’s most ‘unlucky’ actress, career got ruined, went into depression, never married, wanted to marry superstar...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Nuh Shobha Yatra: Heavy security in place, anti-riot vehicles, drones deployed

Dexamethasone touted as 'major breakthrough' in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients

However, the drug seems to have no effect on COVID-19 patents who did not require ventilator support.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 07:54 AM IST

Dexamethasone, a widely used steroid, is being touted as a "major breakthrough" to save lives of critically ill coronavirus patients.

The result of trials of the drug, announced on Tuesday, showed that it reduced the death rate among the severely ill COVID-19 patients by almost a third.

 "This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost,"  Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor co-leading the trial, known as the RECOVERY trial, said.

The RECOVERY trial encompasses around 2,100 patients who were randomly selected to get the steroid as opposed to 4300 patients who did not get it.

The results suggest that one death would be prevented by treatment with dexamethasone among every eight ventilated COVID-19 patients, and one death would be prevented among every 25 COVID-19 patients that received the drug and are on oxygen, Landray said.

However, the drug seems to have no effect on COVID-19 patents who did not require ventilator support.

"The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment, so dexamethasone should now become standard of care in these patients," co-lead investigator of the trial, Peter Horby said.

The trial was launched in April as a randomised clinical trial to test a wide array of potential treatments for COVID-19 which includes low-dose dexamethasone and the malaria drug hydoxycholoroquine.

Worldwide, coronavirus infected 7.94 million people and killed 435000 cases.

 

