Despite US-Iran talks being halted, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif claims peace efforts continue, details about situation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Wednesday, where he briefed the Cabinet members on Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to reduce the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Amid halted US-Iran peace talks, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says efforts to establish “peace in the Middle East " are still ongoing. His remarks come after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent visit to Islamabad as part of an ongoing diplomatic effort. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over managing the situation in the best possible manner for public convenience, despite the global crisis of petroleum product prices.

PM Sharif credited himself for intense diplomatic efforts, citing a 21-hour “marathon session” with the US and Iran starting April 11, led by him, Field Marshal Asim Munir and FM Ishaq Dar, and for extending the US-Iran ceasefire.

What did the Pakistan PM say on the halted US-Iran peace talks?

PM Sharif, while addressing the federal cabinet meeting, stated that Pakistan has made continuous efforts for a ceasefire and the establishment of peace in the Middle East, which are still ongoing. He informed them that important events have occurred in recent weeks. "The prolonged series of talks that Pakistan initiated between America and Iran on the night of April 11 lasted for 21 hours. This was my marathon session, for which immense efforts were made. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir did not lose heart and worked day and night; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar also remained engaged with his counterparts. Due to our immense efforts, the ceasefire has been extended, which is still ongoing," he said, according to a PMO post on X.

Pakistan PM cites 2-hour ‘comprehensive’ meet with Araghchi

On Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Islamabad, PM Sharif revealed that he held marathon sessions with him and his delegation. "In the two-hour meeting, a comprehensive discussion took place, and the Interior Minister also played a very important role in this regard. The Iranian Foreign Minister went to Oman and then returned to Pakistan before going to Russia. When I spoke to him on the phone, he said that he is holding meetings with sincerity and will respond after consulting," he said.

Pakistan is facing a challenging situation, says PM Sharif

PM Sharif also addressed how war derailed economic development in Pakistan, stating, "mountains of problems stand before us, but we will emerge successfully from this difficult time. With Saudi Arabia's cooperation, we have repaid an external loan of three and a half billion dollars; austerity measures will continue." PM prayed for a permanent end to the war so Pakistan’s development can resume. He thanked Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for helping repay $3.5B in external loans, adding that federal reserves are stable. He confirmed PIA’s privatisation won’t burden the exchequer, per Advisor Muhammad Ali, and directed the provinces committee to maintain austerity while ensuring subsidies and relief for public transport and motorbike users, stressing that public commitments will be fulfilled. He urged unity and hard work, saying that difficult times will pass.



