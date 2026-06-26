Despite US-Iran deal, Netanyahu vows 'no pullout' from Lebanon, gives IDF 'complete freedom' to strike

The development also comes when talks are ongoing in Washington to reach a deal to end the war in Lebanon. A US State Department official told Al Jazeera Arabic that Israeli and Lebanese delegations will resume their meetings on Friday.

Straining an ongoing US-Iran deal to end hostilities on all fronts, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not pull troops from occupied southern Lebanon. He stressed that “we will maintain these dominating territories for as long as required”, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The development also comes when talks are ongoing in Washington to reach a deal to end the war in Lebanon. A US State Department official told Al Jazeera Arabic that Israeli and Lebanese delegations will resume their meetings on Friday.

Netanyahu defies US-Iran deal: "We are not going to withdraw from Lebanon"

Speaking at an IDF cadets’ graduation, PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran. In a 20-minute speech, Netanyahu vowed to keep Israeli forces in southern Lebanon’s “security zone for as long as necessary,” saying the IDF has “complete freedom of action” to counter threats.

“We dominate southern Lebanon… and we will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary,” Netanyahu says. “We are not going to withdraw from it… The defence minister and I have given the IDF clear instructions: You have complete freedom of action to thwart any threat to our soldiers or to the residents of the north,” he said. He also defended the wartime record, saying Israel transformed the Middle East and is now pursuing Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, but “still more to do” on all fronts.

His remarks come after a US State Department official claimed Israel had withdrawn from some southern Lebanese territory following Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington. In the signed MoU with the US, Tehran insisted that Lebanon be included in its ceasefire.

Hezbollah accuses Israel of 'flagrant' ceasefire

Iran-backed Hezbollah accused Israel of a ceasefire breach on Thursday after a drone strike killed three civilians in a vehicle between Zawtar and Mayfadoun in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency. Hezbollah called it the third "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire and a "direct attack" on civilians.

In defence, Israel said its forces struck after identifying five Hezbollah "terrorists who posed a threat" in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and an "armed Hezbollah terrorist" near Ali al-Taher Ridge, claiming the Air Force and ground forces "eliminated them to remove the threat."

This was the third deadly incident since Tuesday, bringing the week’s death toll from Israeli attacks to at least seven.

About US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks

Officials from both Israel and Lebanon have been meeting for US-brokered talks in Washington, DC, aimed at reaching a deal to end fighting in Lebanon. Negotiations are focused on Israel transferring some territory it occupied during fighting with Hezbollah back to Lebanon’s military.

According to Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel and Lebanon are “very close” to a “commitment of intent” and are making good progress, noting it’s the first time in 30 years that Lebanon’s government has spoken directly to Israel’s government. A joint US-Gulf statement Thursday backed the talks, saying they should not be conditional on other conflicts and that all non-state armed groups should be disarmed.