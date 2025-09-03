Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

WORLD

Despite Trump's tariff pressure, India to continue trade with Russia, set to purchase.... besides crude oil

India is in negotiation to purchase more of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems (which were used to intercept during Operation Sindoor), a senior Russian defence export official told Russian state news agency TASS. The development comes amid Trump’s tariff pressure on India’s Russian oil purchase.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Despite Trump's tariff pressure, India to continue trade with Russia, set to purchase.... besides crude oil
Despite growing pressure from the Trump administration, India is reportedly negotiating arms deals with Russia. Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said India already operates the S-400, and discussions are underway for new purchases. The development comes amid Trump’s tariff pressure following India’s Russian oil purchase. 

Russia remains India’s top arms supplier despite growing purchases from France and Israel. In the latest development, India is in negotiation to purchase more of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems (which were used to intercept during Operation Sindoor), a senior Russian defence export official told Russian state news agency TASS. In remarks on the India-US tariff conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appreciated India’s stance to continue purchasing resources from Russia despite US demands. 

India-Russia defence supplies despite Trump's pressure

Russia accounted for 36 per cent of India’s weapons imports between 2020 and 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Both countries have strategically collaborated on numerous defence projects, including the supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI fighter jets; the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov), production of AK-203 rifles in India, and the BrahMos missile programme.

Most recently, PM Modi met Russian president Vladimir Putin in China, and affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.  “India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity,” the Prime Minister said. 

What is the S-400 missile system?

The S-400 missile defence system is reportedly one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. It comes with three components: Missile launchers, a powerful radar and a command centre. It is capable of hitting aircraft, cruise missiles and even fast-moving intermediate-range ballistic missiles. It is a defence system used by India to intercept Pakistan's attack, which is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles or SAMs in the world. 

