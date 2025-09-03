Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season

Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series

Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'

Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

In the latest attack, six soldiers and five militants were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Tuesday.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

Pakistan has witnessed a hike in terrorist attacks in August. (File Image)
Pakistan registered a 74 per cent spike in militant attacks last month. Confirming the increase in attacks, Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said that August was the deadliest month. This has come after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir vowed to crush militancy in the country. He also said that the separatists and militant organisations working in Balochistan, Waziristan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be crushed. Despite the announcement, militant attacks have gone up instead of coming down. 

6 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in Bannu

In the latest attack, six soldiers and five militants were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Tuesday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "During the early hours of September 2, 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Fitna-al-Khwarij targeted FC Headquarters in Bannu district." The Pakistani state uses the term "Fitna-al-Khawarij" for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

 

TTP targets Pakistan Army

According to Dawn, militant attacks have increased in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the previous few months. These areas include Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022 and vowed to increase attacks on government and security establishments. Police and security forces arrested "14 terrorist facilitators" and destroyed their hideouts in the Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Bannu last month. 

Militant attacks increase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A police constable was killed when militants attacked a checkpoint in Bannu. Three gunmen were killed and three policemen were injured in an exchange of fire taking place there.The alleged TTP militants used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan in the Bannu district in July. It was the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.

 

FAQs

Q1: What has Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said about militant attacks?

Ans: Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) has said that Pakistan has registered a spike of 74% in militant attacks last month. '

Q2: What are the main areas of militant attacks?

Ans: Militant attacks have increased in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past few months. These areas include Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bajaur.

 

