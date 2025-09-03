Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
In the latest attack, six soldiers and five militants were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Tuesday.
Pakistan registered a 74 per cent spike in militant attacks last month. Confirming the increase in attacks, Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said that August was the deadliest month. This has come after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir vowed to crush militancy in the country. He also said that the separatists and militant organisations working in Balochistan, Waziristan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be crushed. Despite the announcement, militant attacks have gone up instead of coming down.
In the latest attack, six soldiers and five militants were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district on Tuesday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "During the early hours of September 2, 2025, in a cowardly terrorist attack, Fitna-al-Khwarij targeted FC Headquarters in Bannu district." The Pakistani state uses the term "Fitna-al-Khawarij" for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
According to Dawn, militant attacks have increased in multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the previous few months. These areas include Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022 and vowed to increase attacks on government and security establishments. Police and security forces arrested "14 terrorist facilitators" and destroyed their hideouts in the Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Bannu last month.
A police constable was killed when militants attacked a checkpoint in Bannu. Three gunmen were killed and three policemen were injured in an exchange of fire taking place there.The alleged TTP militants used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan in the Bannu district in July. It was the fifth such attack at the installation in a month.
