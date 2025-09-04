Giorgio Armani left Rs 8,81,98,00,00,000 worth empire but with one condition, know all about the inhe

Globally renowned, legendary Milanese designer Giorgio Armani died on Thursday at 91. After more than 60 years in the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani made an empire worth USD 10 billion(Rs 8,81,98,00,00,000) today. He named many of his family members as his inheritors.

Globally renowned, legendary Milanese designer Giorgio Armani died on Thursday at 91. A timeless fashion icon, Armani not only built a company and then a fashion empire but invented the timeless global fashion that transcends every culture- from clothing, perfumes, accessories, and more. After more than 60 years in the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani made an empire worth USD 10 billion(Rs 8,81,98,00,00,000) today.

Condoling his death, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X, "Giorgio Armani leaves us at 91 years old. With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything."

Who will inherit Giorgio Armani’s fashion empire?

Armani was unmarried and did not have any children, biological or adopted. In terms of family, Armani was closest to his niece Roberta, the daughter of his late brother Sergio. She joined Armani in his fashion pursuit and became the brand’s director of public relations. She used to fill the place for Armani in celebrity events.

Thought like his shadow, the Italian fashion designer did not make Roberta the sole owner of his label. Giorgio named the head of menswear, Pantaleo (Leo) Dell'Orco, and his niece Silvana Armani, who has been leading womenswear for a long time, as creative successors. They have guided the creative vision of the brand for years, like Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, and Armani Exchange.

Designer Giorgio Armani also named his sister Rosanna Armani and nephew Andrea Armani as his successors. In all the years, Armani created a close family circle which he positioned in different areas of his empire alongside his right hand, Dell'Orco. Through the Giorgio Armani Foundation, the patriarch of the company developed a succession blueprint in 2016. He was careful enough to make this decision to protect his lifetime’s worth of work from being sold off or divided among people.

Giorgio Armani Group’s shares are split among six blocs with defined voting rights. Giorgio Armani’s successors - his sister Rosanna, nieces Roberta and Silvana, nephew Andrea, and Dell'Orco - already represent the board. The Giorgio Armani Foundation is the bridge that connects the company’s rights and its independence, and simultaneously safeguards it.

However, there is one condition to the rules determining the inheritance and function of the company- The company is not allowed to be listed on the stock market until at least five years after Armani's death. This is done to maintain stability, creativity, and continuity.