The incident took place close to the FBI field office and the US Attorney’s Office

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Jewish Museum in what Israeli officials are calling a 'depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.' US President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the "horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism". In a post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump said, "Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA."

Israeli state media TPS-IL reported that two Israeli embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night in what Israeli and US officials are calling a targeted act of antisemitic violence.

According to Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy, the two staffers were a young couple about to become engaged. They were "shot at close range" while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said America and Israel "will stand united in defence of our people and our shared values" following the attack.

In a statement on X, Herzog stated, "I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC," Herzog wrote in a statement on X. "This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy."

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US," the Israeli president's statement read. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on X said, "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," adding, "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

Washington, DC, Police Chief Pamela Smith in a press conference late Wednesday, said, "Despite all life-saving efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries," Smith said.

"The attack occurred as the victims were exiting the museum. A suspect had been seen pacing outside shortly beforehand."Smith identified the shooter as 30-year-old Elias Rodriquez of Chicago, Illinois. "The suspect opened fire on a group of four, killing a man and a woman. While in custody, he chanted, 'Free, free Palestine.'" After the shooting, the gunman entered the museum and was detained by event security, Smith said. Once handcuffed, he told security where he had discarded the weapon, which was recovered by authorities.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter was cited by The Press Service of Israel as saying that the male victim had recently purchased an engagement ring and was planning to propose next week in Jerusalem. "The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of 'Free Palestine' was a couple about to be engaged," Leiter said. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also denounced the attack as "a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism." "Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon said.

"We are confident US authorities will act decisively." The fatal shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday occurred on the same night as the American Jewish Committee was holding an event for young professionals, CNN reported.

The man accused of killing the young couple "pretended to be a witness" and waited for police to arrive for over 10 minutes before claiming he "did it for Gaza," eyewitness Sara Marinuzzi told CNN.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)