Dentist reveals how he fought 45 minutes to save injured pilot Smit Machchhar after mid-air attack: 'Don't sleep, we need you'

In an interview with UAE's The National, 47-year-old Dr Shota Musaev recalled the 45 minutes he spent trying to save Machchhar, who he said was bleeding heavily from his head and left hand.

After Indian Captain Smit Machchhar bravely fought back against his co-pilot who stabbed him on flydubai flight FZ1073 to Tel Aviv, an Israeli dentist on board stepped in to stop the bleeding.

In an interview with UAE's The National, 47-year-old Dr Shota Musaev recalled the 45 minutes he spent trying to save Machchhar, who he said was bleeding heavily from his head and left hand.

How did dentist saved Captain Smit Machchahhar's life?

Dr Shuta Musaev, a Georgian dentist residing in Israel, said he rushed forward on hearing screams, helped restrain the attacker and then treated the severely injured pilot.

"I think, how (can) I help this situation for all (the passengers for all plane. How I can help?" he said. "And I see one pilot on the floor, with...blood." Another passenger, Yaniv Hayun, pulled the suspect out of the cockpit and levelled the aircraft before a third pilot took over the flight.

“I told him, ‘Please don’t sleep, we need you.’ I asked how many children he had, their names. I kept telling him, 'Don't be afraid, you will go back to your family, we are landing soon,'” Dr Musaev told the UAE daily.

Once the attacker had been subdued, Musaev said he turned his full attention to Machchhar, who had wounds to his head, neck and hands and was bleeding heavily

Speaking to The National from Holon, south of Tel Aviv, he said, "There was heavy bleeding from his head and left hand." He first tried to stop it with T-shirts, but it continued. "I asked the stewards for ice," he said.

Musaev said the pilot told him his name and age, that he lived in Dubai and was from India, and asked for help with the pain. "Everything will be good," Musaev said he assured him. "He said to me, 'Help me, please. Help me, please. I don't want to die here.'" He added, "He was cut badly and would say, 'I'm feeling hot on my hands.' I kept telling him that he would be OK."

According to Musaev, Machchhar was on the cockpit floor and at one point realised the plane was going down, prompting him to make "one last push" to open the cockpit door. As the captain's condition worsened, Musaev said he lifted his feet to help restore his pulse.

'His pulse was too low, lips were blue,'says doctor

"At one time, his pulse was too low, so I put his feet up and the pulse came back," he said. "When I saw his lips were blue, I told the steward, 'We need to land quickly. He doesn't have much more time'."

While videos on social media show Machchhar requesting painkillers, Musaev said he gave him only small sips of water and did not allow medicine because of the severe bleeding.

The 47-year-old further revealed that Machchhar was lying on his back. "He was lying on his back and I hesitated to lift him because I didn't want re-bleeding. It was dangerous to move him or give him medicines. The stewards wanted to give him medicine but I didn't agree." He said he continuously checked if the captain was talking, conscious, his pulse, and the colour of his lips.

Musaev added that a small group of passengers continued to check the aircraft for more attackers until it landed in Saudi Arabia. After landing, he handed Machchhar over to doctors, saying, "Good luck, my friend. Everything will be good." He said both he and his wife suffered post-traumatic stress in the days after.

Recalling the incident, Musaev said, "Smit saved our lives. Smit is a hero and I thank him for everything he did to save my family and all the passengers. It's karma, he saved our lives, and we saved his life." The account adds to the picture of how passengers and crew responded inside the aircraft before it landed and the injured captain was taken for treatment.

In the same interaction, he also expressed his desire to meet Machchhar again someday and thank him for saving lives while injured. "We'll say thank you very much for all," he said.

How Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed?

Smit Machchhar was stabbed mid-flight by his Omani co-pilot, an act later described as a "terrorist" attack by a UAE official. The co-pilot was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, according to multiple news agencies.

As per UAE officials, Smit Machchhar was struck inside the cockpit with a crash axe while the accused co-pilot tried to seize control of the plane. Only after Machchhar succeeded in opening the cockpit door were passengers alerted to the incident, and they pinned down the co-pilot.

A crash axe is typically kept in the cockpit for emergencies such as crashes.

Later hailed as a "hero" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Machchhar is now recovering at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said he "continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health".