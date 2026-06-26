FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland? Shreyas Iyer explains

Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland?

Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Fear of becoming 'suburb of Islamabad'; here's what we know

Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Here's what we know

Ram Mandir donation theft: Arvind Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to join him in 'fight', accuses UP CM of supporting thieves

Ram Mandir donation theft: Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to fight thieves

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Fear of becoming 'suburb of Islamabad'; here's what we know

Denmark is considering a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (azaan) as part of its stricter immigration and integration policies. The proposal has sparked debate over religious freedom, constitutional rights, and concerns about cultural identity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Fear of becoming 'suburb of Islamabad'; here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Denmark has revived discussions over a possible nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (azaan) as the country's government continues to pursue stricter immigration and integration policies. The proposal was announced by Immigration Minister Morten Bodskov, who argued that public calls to prayer should not become a visible feature of Danish society.

Speaking to Danish news agency Ritzau, Bodskov said the government would examine whether such a ban could be introduced without violating constitutional protections for religious freedom. He also remarked that people in Denmark "shouldn't be in any doubt whether you have ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark," reflecting concerns within parts of the political establishment over what they describe as increasing "Islamisation."

Part of Denmark's tough immigration approach

The proposal comes during Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's third term in office, with her government continuing to implement some of Europe's strictest immigration measures. Muslims make up roughly 5% of Denmark's population, making them the country's largest religious minority.

Earlier this year, Denmark introduced measures restricting the use of full-face Islamic veils in public spaces and directed educational institutions to remove dedicated prayer rooms. Supporters say these policies promote integration, while critics argue they disproportionately affect Muslims.

Previous attempts and legal challenges

This is not the first time Denmark has considered restricting the public call to prayer. Similar proposals surfaced in 2020 and again in 2025 but never advanced to the parliamentary stage.

In practice, some areas already limit the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes. Copenhagen's strict noise regulations prevent mosques from broadcasting the azaan outdoors, and the Grand Mosque in the capital does not conduct amplified public calls to prayer.

Legal experts note that any nationwide prohibition could face constitutional scrutiny, as Denmark's Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right to public worship. The government has said it will first assess whether a ban would comply with these legal protections.

Debate continues

The proposal has sparked debate across Denmark. Supporters argue that restricting public calls to prayer would reinforce Danish cultural identity, while opponents believe targeting a specific religious practice could undermine religious freedom. As discussions continue, the government's legal review is expected to determine whether the proposal can move forward.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland? Shreyas Iyer explains
Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland?
Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Fear of becoming 'suburb of Islamabad'; here's what we know
Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Here's what we know
Ram Mandir donation theft: Arvind Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to join him in 'fight', accuses UP CM of supporting thieves
Ram Mandir donation theft: Kejriwal asks Yogi Adityanath to fight thieves
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Are Siya Goyal, Sonam Raghuvanshi, Muskaan Rastogi signs of new relationship crisis?
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case:Are women taking revenge for centuries of suppression?
FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes highest-scoring tournament ever, breaks Qatar 2022 record
FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes highest-scoring tournament ever
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement