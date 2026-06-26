Denmark to impose nationwide ban on Azaan? Fear of becoming 'suburb of Islamabad'; here's what we know

Denmark is considering a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (azaan) as part of its stricter immigration and integration policies. The proposal has sparked debate over religious freedom, constitutional rights, and concerns about cultural identity.

Denmark has revived discussions over a possible nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (azaan) as the country's government continues to pursue stricter immigration and integration policies. The proposal was announced by Immigration Minister Morten Bodskov, who argued that public calls to prayer should not become a visible feature of Danish society.

Speaking to Danish news agency Ritzau, Bodskov said the government would examine whether such a ban could be introduced without violating constitutional protections for religious freedom. He also remarked that people in Denmark "shouldn't be in any doubt whether you have ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark," reflecting concerns within parts of the political establishment over what they describe as increasing "Islamisation."

Part of Denmark's tough immigration approach

The proposal comes during Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's third term in office, with her government continuing to implement some of Europe's strictest immigration measures. Muslims make up roughly 5% of Denmark's population, making them the country's largest religious minority.

Earlier this year, Denmark introduced measures restricting the use of full-face Islamic veils in public spaces and directed educational institutions to remove dedicated prayer rooms. Supporters say these policies promote integration, while critics argue they disproportionately affect Muslims.

Previous attempts and legal challenges

This is not the first time Denmark has considered restricting the public call to prayer. Similar proposals surfaced in 2020 and again in 2025 but never advanced to the parliamentary stage.

In practice, some areas already limit the use of loudspeakers for religious purposes. Copenhagen's strict noise regulations prevent mosques from broadcasting the azaan outdoors, and the Grand Mosque in the capital does not conduct amplified public calls to prayer.

Legal experts note that any nationwide prohibition could face constitutional scrutiny, as Denmark's Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right to public worship. The government has said it will first assess whether a ban would comply with these legal protections.

Debate continues

The proposal has sparked debate across Denmark. Supporters argue that restricting public calls to prayer would reinforce Danish cultural identity, while opponents believe targeting a specific religious practice could undermine religious freedom. As discussions continue, the government's legal review is expected to determine whether the proposal can move forward.