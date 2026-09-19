Denmark PM backs Donald Trump's Greenland Security Deal, says 'good for NATO and Europe'

Trump claims US struck infinite deal for permanent control of Greenland security, barring adversaries from bases. Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says deal strengthens NATO security in Arctic, recognizes Danish sovereignty and Greenland self-determination, to be signed at UNGA.

Focusing on strengthening security in the autonomous Danish territory is "good for NATO and Europe," Denmark's prime minister said Friday. Mette Frederiksen said the deal "strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area," adding that it was expected to be signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week.

She said the agreement "recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination." Once signed, the agreement will have to go through the necessary parliamentary procedures to enter into force, according to a statement from Frederiksen's office.

Trump announces infinite deal for Greenland security control

Trump said Friday that he had struck an "infinite" deal with Denmark to give the United States control over Greenland's security and bar foreign adversaries from setting up bases there.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

Greenland government reacts

"It is gratifying that we are about to enter into an agreement that ensures and strengthens the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance," said Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland's government. It "recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation," he added.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance. Several media outlets have reported that the United States wants to open three new military bases in southern Greenland, in addition to the Pituffik base it already has in the north of the territory.

The framework deal is expected to be formalised at the UN General Assembly next week, with parliamentary approval required in Denmark before it enters into force.