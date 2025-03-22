A woman drowned her dog in a bathroom at Florida airport after she was denied boarding her international flight with her pet, reported Money Control, citing authorities.

As per the report, the woman was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday, i.e., March 21, on charge of animal abuse. However, she later walked out on bail USD 5,000 bail. "This act was intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death of the animal,” as per an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.

The incident, which occurred in December, came to light when a janitor found the body of the 9-year-old schnauzer named Tywinn in a trash bag in the bathroom at Orlando International Airport.

The janitor had earlier seen the woman cleaning up water and dog food from the floor. Later, when he returned to the bathroom, he found the dog's body in the trash, along with a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag and a bone-shaped dog tag with the woman's name and phone number, reported the outlet citing officials.

Moreover, airport surveillance cameras revealed that the woman was speaking to a Latam Airlines agent with her pet in a tow. A few minutes later, she was seen entering the bathroom with Tywinn and exiting without the dog in less than 20 minutes.

On further inverstigation, it was revealed that she was denied boarding the flight with her pet due to incomplete paperwork. According to the US Department of Agriculture, dogs travelling from the US to Colombia must have a rabies vaccination certificate and a veterinarian-issued health certificate.