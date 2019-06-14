Democrats announce 20 US presidential candidates who qualify for first debate

A sitting U.S. governor will be left off the stage when the Democratic Party holds its pivotal first debate in Miami later this month.

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday the list of 20 presidential candidates who qualified to participate in the debate.

The decision deals a blow to the four candidates who will be omitted: Montana Governor Steve Bullock, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, former U.S. Senator Mike Gravel, and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida.

The debates, held over two nights on June 26 and June 27, will offer a sprawling Democratic field their first close-up with Americans and allow candidates who have trailed in the polls the opportunity for a poll-boosting viral moment.