Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden chooses senator of Indian descent Kamala Harris as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday chose Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first black woman, and first woman of Indian descent in US history to run on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket.

With Harris as Biden's pick for VP, he is looking to mobilise the black vote amidst tremendous social unrest over racial injustice in the country. Also, Biden has been under mounting pressure to have a black woman as his running mate.

Kamala also has Indian heritage. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan is a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, passed away from colon cancer in 2009. From Kamala`s name (Shyamala gave her and her sisters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities) to Kamala`s focus on immigration and equal rights, Shyamala has had a profound influence and lasting legacy on her high-flying daughter.

On Twitter, Biden called Harris "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country`s finest public servants."

Harris is a 55-year-old senator from California who also attempted to run for President in the White House.

She stayed there for her career as a breast cancer researcher, then later worked at the University of Illinois and the University of Wisconsin--even eventually being a part of the Special Commission on Breast Cancer.In addition to inspiring Kamala through service, she was also a civil rights activist. She passed this activism on to her daughter.

Harris became the second Black female U.S. senator in history when elected in 2016.

African Americans, who are generally Democratic Party`s most loyal constituency, showed the first dip in voter turnout in 20 years, 4 years ago, when Hillary Clinton was running for President. Therefore the selection of Harris as the running mate gives the Democratic Party to establish a significant African-American vote bank.

The African American vote will be crucial in battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where Trump narrowly prevailed in 2016, as well as Republican-leaning southern states like Georgia and Florida.

Biden and Harris will appear together on Wednesday at an event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Former US President Barack Obama also extended his support to Harris. "She`s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake," he tweeted.

Trump called Harris "the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful" and "most liberal" senator during a Whitehouse press briefing on Tuesday.

"I was pretty surprised that he picked her. She was very nasty to Joe Biden &it's hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful," he said.